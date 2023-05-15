AJ Styles defeating Seth Rollins would set the stage for WWE to sign 23-year wrestling veteran

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are on a collision course again after the two men advanced to the finals of the tournament to crown the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The stage is officially set for The Phenomenal One and The Visionary to slug it out at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27. Both men have been riding high on momentum, coming off with hard-fought victories against Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor, respectively.

Styles and Rollins haven't crossed paths in the singles competition since 2022. The odds are heavily stacked against The O.C. leader, who has never defeated the RAW Superstar except for a one-off disqualification win last year.

Fans have since gone berserk over who should become the new World Heavyweight Champion. For what it's worth, AJ Styles would be an ideal choice to capture the coveted prize.

While Seth Rollins has been a workhorse of Monday Night RAW, his title reigns as a babyface have proven to be lackluster time and again. Meanwhile, The Phenomenal One could go on to have one last memorable run with the world title before eventually hanging up his boots for good.

With Kenny Omega's AEW contract expiring sometime next year, WWE could bring in The Best Bout Machine in time for WrestleMania 40. A potential match between Styles and Omega has been brewing since the latter kicked The O.C. leader out of The Bullet Club almost seven years ago.

The two wrestling stalwarts never had a chance to settle their differences in the ring. However, this could change at The Show of Shows next year if Omega shows up to knock Styles off his perch.

Vince Russo on if Seth Rollins should become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Although wrestling fans have been rallying behind Seth Rollins' quest to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Vince Russo is against the idea.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained why the company shouldn't put the belt on The Visionary:

"Bro, it's all about making people. It's all about making stars. Stars are going to make money for you. Seth [Rollins] can go out there, and they can sing with him, bro. But putting that belt on him does nothing. With this belt, you need to make somebody. But like you said, bro, the problem is, you look up, and down that roster, there's been so much damage to everybody on that roster that it's really hard for you to take anybody seriously in that role," Russo said.

Seth Rollins is a big match player, and there's no doubt he'd be coming out with all the guns blazing to conquer AJ Styles. Regardless, only time will tell who will get a crowning moment at Night of Champions.

