"Putting that belt on him does nothing" - Seth Rollins shouldn't become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently explained why he doesn't want to see Seth Rollins win the newly-introduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The Visionary first won a three-way match against Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round of the tournament to crown the new champion on RAW. Later in the night, Rollins defeated Finn Balor, the winner of the other triple threat bout, to advance to the finals, which would go down at the Night of Champions.

Seth Rollins' opponent will be determined on this week's SmackDown. Contrary to fans, the majority of whom seem to be rooting for Rollins to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Vince Russo isn't convinced.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained that the new title should be a way to create a star. He feels that putting the gold on Seth Rollins would do nothing for the promotion in the long run.

"Bro, it's all about making people. It's all about making stars. Stars are going to make money for you. Seth (Rollins) can go out there, and they can sing with him, bro. But putting that belt on him does nothing. With this belt, you need to make somebody. But like you said, bro, the problem is, you look up, and down that roster, there's been so much damage to everybody on that roster that it's really hard for you to take anybody seriously in that role," said Vince Russo. [4:25 to 2:55]

AJ Styles wants to face Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2023

On a recent edition of The Bump, AJ Styles, who will compete in the tournament on SmackDown, spoke about the possibility of facing Rollins in the finals. Styles said he was ready to face Seth Rollins and teased taking revenge for his past loss to The Messiah at MITB 2019, where he failed to win the Universal Title.

"Bring it on! I'm ready! I want it!" he exclaimed. "I owe him one. So, last time we met, he was able to take it on me. It won't be the same this time. I'll make sure of that."

Regardless of who Rollins goes on to square off against at the May 27th premium live event, he's sure to have a match for the ages.

