"Bring it on! I'm ready! I want it!" - Former WWE Champion on potentially facing Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 

Seth Rollins outdid The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Finn Balor, returning the favor to the latter. The Visionary had lost the first-ever WWE Universal Championship match at Summerslam 2016 to The Demon.

After spending nearly four years away from world titles, Seth Rollins finally has a legit opportunity to capture the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. But will he?

As one of the guests in the latest edition of WWE The Bump, AJ Styles teased a rematch against The Visionary from Money in the Bank 2019, where the then-Universal Champion retained over The Phenomenal One.

Often cited as two of the best in-ring performers of their generation, AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins is a major possibility for the show. This can only happen if Styles manages to go through Edge, Rey Mysterio, and the winner of Austin Theory vs. Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown.

When asked about the potential of facing Seth "Freakin" Rollins in Saudi Arabia on May 27th, AJ Styles had this to say:

"Bring it on! I'm ready! I want it!" He exclaimed. "I owe him one. So, last time we met, he was able to take it on me. It won't be the same this time. I'll make sure of that." [55:16-55:28]

Could AJ Styles win a world title in WWE after nearly five years?

Much like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles has also not won a world title since he last held the WWE Championship between late 2017 to late 2018.

The word on the rumor mill is that a newly drafted SmackDown star will win the World Heavyweight Championship and move to the RAW brand. While we can't be 100% certain that this is, in fact, the direction the company is going, AJ Styles becoming the inaugural champion is believable and very probable.

