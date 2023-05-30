AJ Styles should turn heel if 18-year wrestling veteran snubs AEW and makes WWE return

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles is currently one of the top babyfaces in the promotion. But should he turn heel if an 18-year wrestling veteran pops up on the Stamford-based promotion?

The star in question is former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi. There have been several reports that the free agent is contemplating between WWE and the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Both the Phenomenal One and the 41-year-old star have a lot of history together. They both have been part of the infamous Bullet Club faction and have also wrestled each other on a few occasions back in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Both stars have picked up victories against each other as well. The last time the two battled each other in a one-on-one match was back in July 2015, and it was Ibushi who picked up the win.

So, if the first-ever IWGP World Heavyweight Champion shows up on WWE Television, the best option is to re-kindle his past rivalry with the multi-time world champion.

Kota Ibushi is a popular star in NJPW. If he shows up, he will most likely play the role of a babyface. Initially, it is possible that Styles doesn't take well to him stealing the spotlight and thus turns heel and attempts to take out the Japanese star.

It is highly likely that the culmination of this feud could lead to AJ Styles' retirement.

During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the Japanese star revealed that he is interested in signing with AEW over WWE.

AJ Styles opened up about his retirement plans

The two-time WWE Champion has been in the pro wrestling business for over two decades.

During a recent interview with Mark Andrews in his My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, AJ Styles shared that he wants to retire on his own terms.

"I would think that going out the way that you want to and not going out the way you have to, that's all I wanna do," Styles said. "I just wanna be able to finish and go out the way that I want to. I know that's a hard thing 'cause injuries are the reason for a lot of retirements. For Edge, his first one, he retired because he thought his career was over, and that's the way it is for a lot of us in what we do. So I am just hoping to finish. I wanna finish, and I wanna finish my way and not due to injury."

AJ Styles recently competed at Night of Champions Premium Live Event and lost in the finals to determine the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Seth Rollins became the new champion. He also tweeted after winning the title.

Would you like to see the Japanese star show up on WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

