2-time WWE Champion discusses potential retirement plans

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles wants to go out of his way rather than be forced to retire due to an injury.

Styles earned his way to the final of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament at WWE Night of Champions. However, he fell short after losing to Seth Rollins in an intense match to kick off the premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

In an interview with Mark Andrews on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, The Phenomenal One discussed his retirement plans. He revealed that he wants to finish his career on his terms rather than be forced out like Edge back in 2011.

"I would think that going out the way that you want to and not going out the way you have to, that's all I wanna do," Styles said. "I just wanna be able to finish and go out the way that I want to. I know that's a hard thing 'cause injuries are the reason for a lot of retirements. For Edge, his first one, he retired because he thought his career was over, and that's the way it is for a lot of us in what we do. So I am just hoping to finish. I wanna finish, and I wanna finish my way and not due to injury." [H/T SEScoops]

AJ Styles will be turning 46 years old next month but remains one of the best WWE Superstars in the world. Styles recently returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for several months.

Given his age and all the things he's been through during his career, it's natural for him to think about retirement.

AJ Styles has a contract with WWE until next year

It has been seven years since AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. Styles has won it all, including two WWE Championships. But how many years he has left on his current deal?

According to a previous report, Styles has a contract until 2024. He reportedly signed a lucrative five-year deal back in 2019 that earns him up to at least $3 million per year.

It would be interesting to see if Styles will retire at the end of his current deal or sign another extension and wrestle into his late 40s, such as Edge and Rey Mysterio.

Who would you like to see AJ Styles feud next after failing to win the World Heavyweight Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

