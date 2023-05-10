Reported WWE target expresses interest in working with Tony Khan-led AEW

Former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi has revealed his main goals, including wrestling for AEW. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion left NJPW after his contract expired and has been vocal about his desire to join Tony Khan's promotion.

Ibushi recently made his in-ring return during GCW’s The Collective 2023 event in Los Angeles, where he competed against Speedball Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s BloodSport 9 and Joey Janela at Janela’s Spring Break 7. Despite being sidelined since October 2021, The Golden Star showed that he has not lost his form and continues to be a force to be reckoned with.

Recent reports suggest that Triple H was interested in signing Kota Ibushi. However, an update on the potential signing reveals that the likelihood of Ibushi joining the promotion is low.

In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi shared that his main goals and focuses are to wrestle with AEW, coach, and open his own wrestling school.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is determined to help build future stars from all over the world and wants to work with Rizin Fighting Federation, an MMA promotion, if they can reach a deal.

Fans eagerly await his next move, and many hope that it will be in AEW, where he can showcase his skills and contribute to the growth of the promotion.

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi has been heavily speculated to join AEW since his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expired in January 2023. Ibushi has already been making appearances on the American independent scene, but it seems like the Jacksonville-based promotion is his top destination.

In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, he talked about his conversations with former Golden Lovers partner Kenny Omega and his hopes of contacting Tony Khan in the future.

Omega's manager Don Callis has even teased Ibushi's arrival on social media. As the war between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club heats up, Ibushi's potential arrival in Tony Khan's promotion could prove to be a game-changer.

