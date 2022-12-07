"Always wanted my own boobs" - 5 AEW stars/their spouses who have had surgical enhancements done

Cosmetic surgeries are a common occurrence in the world of professional wrestling and AEW performers are no exception. In an image-driven industry, the pressure to look like a million bucks is real. In-ring performers are constantly tasked with performing in front of live audiences and having matches televised to millions of people worldwide.

Even the biggest movie star in the world, Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock), has admitted to undergoing gynecomastia surgery back in the late 90s. This was during the period when The Rock was wrestling on RAW Is War with a black shirt on, most memorably during his battles with Mankind over the WWE Championship.

While some wrestlers have preferred to keep their surgical enhancements private, others have talked candidly about the procedures done to their bodies. A number of AEW stars and their spouses have gone public with their cosmetic surgeries, offering various reasons such as to repair ailments or boost their confidence.

Here are 5 AEW wrestlers and partners and the enhancements they have made.

#5. AEW star and bare-knuckle fighter Paige VanZant

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Paige VanZant on IG gave an update on her AEW status:



“Absolutely will be back in AEW, but I don’t have any news on when yet. So stay tuned.” Paige VanZant on IG gave an update on her AEW status:“Absolutely will be back in AEW, but I don’t have any news on when yet. So stay tuned.” https://t.co/1GVpAScdu6

Former UFC star and recent AEW debutant Paige VanZant has confirmed that she underwent breast enhancement surgery four years ago when she was 24 years old. VanZant explained the reasoning behind her decision to TMZ:

"Yep, I did get a boob job. I'm a girl and always wanted my own boobs. They never came so I bought them."

The blonde bombshell isn't shy about showing off her body. She frequently posts photos of herself alongside her husband Austin Vanderford with little to no clothing on social media.

Paige VanZant's AEW career is yet to make an impact after she crossed over from MMA in 2021. She first made occasional appearances on AEW Dynamite with American Top Team during their feud with The Inner Circle.

PVZ would finally make her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 when she joined forces with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page to defeat Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Melo in a mixed trios match. She hasn't been seen on AEW programming since as she was preparing for a bare-knuckle fight that was ultimately canceled.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently learned that there has been no talk backstage about her potential return to AEW. However, VanZant did recently reveal via her Instagram live that she does indeed plan on returning to AEW, with no timeline yet as to when that would be.

#3. Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce), wife of AEW wrestler Shawn Spears

Former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce (real name Cassie Lee) first made her name as one-half of The IIconics alongside Billie Kay on NXT. The Aussie duo were entertaining heels whom fans took a liking to thanks to their undeniable chemistry and fun antics.

They would eventually make their main roster debut the week after WrestleMania 34 in 2018, sporting noticeably bigger bosoms. This explained their lengthy absence at the start of the year as the pair had undergone breast enlargement surgery, which prevented them from lifting and other similarly strenuous activities for several months.

Cassie Lee is also known for being married to AEW star and former Pinnacle member Shawn Spears. The lovely pair first met in WWE and tied the knot in 2019. Earlier this year, they announced that they are expecting a baby boy. Cassie Lee last wrestled for IMPACT but has understandably taken a break from pro wrestling as she prepares for the next stage of her life.

#3. Former NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Serena Deeb on being hired by WWE after getting plastic surgery, working with CM Punk, getting released, high praise for Dr. Britt Baker wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/seren… Serena Deeb on being hired by WWE after getting plastic surgery, working with CM Punk, getting released, high praise for Dr. Britt Baker wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/seren… https://t.co/Sv7XXymY6E

Serena Deeb cut a famous promo earlier this year, en route to AEW Double or Nothing 2022 where she was set to challenge then-AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

The deeply personal promo told the story of Deeb's struggles in the wrestling business and the expectations of women in the wrestling industry 10 years ago. She opened up about the changes she had to make to her image to feel like she fit the correct mold for a woman in wrestling in 2010, including getting breast implants.

In an interview for the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards back in 2021, the performer admitted that she was uncomfortable with the decision and would eventually have them removed:

"Yeah, it was, for me, I remember when I decided back in the day to get plastic surgery, it was purely professional based. I didn’t have any interest in doing it on a personal level, but the business was what it was at the time. I was straight-up told that I probably wouldn’t have a chance if I were to not do it. The proof is in the pudding. I got surgery and then within six months was hired by WWE."

"It was what it was but I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the image of it for me personally. It wasn’t a fit. So, yeah, for me it was a professional decision to do it. It was a very personal decision to reverse it.” (H/T: Wrestlingnews.co)

Serena has since put the whole episode behind her and is now more synonymous with her in-ring ability, as she should be.

#2. WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, wife of AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo

Charlotte Flair signed with WWE in 2012 and has gone on to become one of the greatest women's champions in the company's history. As the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, there were high expectations for The Queen to succeed in the industry. Her athleticism and natural talents were never in question, but Flair did reveal that she had breast implants when she was 21, which was her only surgical enhancement, as a way to boost her confidence.

However, the implants have caused her quite a few problems in the ring over the years. While in NXT, one of Flair's breast implants burst during a tag team match.

"During a tag match with Sasha against Paige and Emma, my breast implant burst. I didn’t realize it until the next day. The doctor said it had to be replaced immediately. And the worst part was that I’d be out for two months," Flair wrote in her book "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte."

In 2020, Flair then revealed more about her issues with her breast implants in a series of tweets.

"Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a ccareer-defining WrestleMania victory, finds herself sicker than sick (...) A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worst cases the doctor had seen. At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. (...) Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long term," she wrote.

This would cause her to take time off television to undergo further surgery on her breast implants. Flair recently took another leave of absence after dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash to marry current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Both stars have been inactive for the majority of the year, with Andrade having issues of his own with AEW management and talent. It is unknown what's next for the power couple, but one thing is for sure, whatever the future holds, The Queen is sure to look fabulous and regal.

#1. Former WWE Divas Champion and current AEW star Saraya

The final AEW star on this list is Saraya, formerly known as Paige, who recently made a miraculous return to pro wrestling after 5 years away to defeat Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022.

The former WWE Superstar is one of the most beautiful women in pro wrestling. She recently denied ever having work done on her face and expressed that her drastic change in appearance was due to her sobriety.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Saraya clarified that she only got a little Botox to smooth out the wrinkles, but it disappeared after three months. However, she never had any filler in her cheeks or her nose done.

The AEW star did reveal she had surgery on her breasts and lips between 4-5 years ago but they ended up disappearing and she hasn't done any cosmetic procedures since:

"I swear to everyone around me, I did not have surgery on my face, I have not done it. I haven't been under the knife. I have not had any padding in my cheeks. I haven't had a nose job. Should I be flattered by this? Should I be offended by this? I don't know."

“My boyfriend is with me 24/7 and he knows that I'm not going to do anything to my face, People don't realize that once you're sober, all that water weight you retain is like drops. You don't have that on your face anymore. You can see your bone structure a little more." (H/T: Chris Van Vliet)

Saraya now has a new lease on life when it comes to pro wrestling. It is an exciting time for the 30-year-old as she embarks on the second run of her career and works to revitalize the AEW Women's division.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : Were you excited to see Saraya join AEW? Yes No 0 votes