6 current WWE Superstars who have had surgical enhancements

Several former WWE Superstars have had surgical enhancements. Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) has admitted to undergoing gynecomastia surgery during his early wrestling days. Eva Marie also revealed on Total Divas that she had a breast augmentation in her early twenties.

Meanwhile, many current WWE Superstars have also had cosmetic surgeries over the past few years. A few of them have openly talked about their enhancements. While some had to go under the knife to fix health issues, others needed a confidence boost.

Here are six current WWE Superstars who have had surgical enhancements.

#6. Carmella

Carmella had breast augmentation a few years ago

Since 2013, Carmella has been a regular competitor in WWE. She currently refers to herself as The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE.

Nearly two years ago, rumors suggested that the former SmackDown Women's Champion had undergone plastic surgery on her face. However, Carmella denied these rumors in an interview with WWE's If It's On The Internet show, disclosing that she only had breast implants:

"Well, that's true, I've had breast implants. My favorite part is when people say I had it done to my face which is completely false. I've had lip filler which is not a secret. So, all the people out there saying my face is fake I appreciate the compliment because there's nothing fake. I just learn how to contour and do good makeup. I've never had plastic surgery on my face," she said. (H/T: SportzWiki)

The self-proclaimed Most Beautiful Woman in WWE is now active on Monday Night RAW. Last month, she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. However, she came up short.

#5. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss got breast implants when she was 17

Growing up, Alexa Bliss suffered from a severe eating disorder. The former RAW Women's Champion even disclosed that she was close to losing her life at one point.

At 17, Bliss' doctor advised her to get breast implants. During an episode of WWE 365, The Goddess disclosed that having the surgery helped her get over her eating disorders:

"There are studies that show that [implants can help] women recover from eating disorders because they feel more womanly and they feel better about their bodies and better about their self-image. I will never regret doing that for myself because it helped me get over my eating disorders and my body image issues," she said. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

The 31-year-old also had rhinoplasty surgery last year. Bliss stated in an interview with T95 The Rock Station that her nose collapsed after getting broken six times. Hence, she had to fix it.

In a social media post eight months after undergoing the procedure, Bliss revealed that she could finally breathe for the first time in years:

"I'm almost 8 months out from my rhinoplastly, septoasty & valve reconstruction – all to be able to breathe for the first time in YEARS! Recovery wasn't pretty- but totally worth it," she wrote.

The Goddess is currently active on Monday Night RAW. She and her tag team partner Asuka recently advanced to the semifinals of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

#4. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns had nasal reconstruction surgery in 2016

Although he did not initially plan to become a professional wrestler, Roman Reigns joined WWE in 2010. Two years later, he made his main roster debut as a member of The Shield.

In December 2015, The Tribal Chief suffered a shattered nose at the hands of Triple H on Monday Night RAW. Hence, the 37-year-old had nasal reconstruction surgery in February 2016.

"Roman underwent nasal reconstruction surgery, which consisted of a deviated septum that was fixed and realigned. He also had a turbinate that was also fixed as well as a reduction of a nasal fracture Reigns will continue to undergo observation as he recuperates," WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com

Comparing the before and after photos, several fans have pointed out that the surgery dramatically changed the look of Reigns' nose and overall face.

Since 2016, Reigns' career has impressively taken off. The Tribal Chief is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the face of the company.

#3. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair had several problems with her breast implants

In 2012, Charlotte Flair signed with WWE. A few years earlier, she had her only surgical enhancement.

The Queen had breast implants when she was 21. However, they have caused her a few unfortunate incidents over the past few years. While in NXT, one of Flair's breast implants burst during a tag team match.

"During a tag match with Sasha against Paige and Emma, my breast implant burst. I didn’t realize it until the next day. The doctor said it had to be replaced immediately. And the worst part was that I’d be out for two months," Flair wrote in her book "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte."

In 2020, Flair disclosed more about her issues with her breast implants in a series of tweets.

"Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than sick (...) A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. (...) Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I'm going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time," she wrote.

In 2020, Flair took time off television to undergo another surgery on her breast implants. In her series of tweets, she clarified that it was a cosmetic surgery to fix an issue from a prior operation.

The Queen is currently on the SmackDown roster. However, she has been absent from in-ring competition since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. The 36-year-old recently tied the knot with current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

#2. Scarlett Bordeaux

After wrestling for several years in different promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and ROH, Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in 2019. During her first run in the Stamford-based company, the 31-year-old was mainly a valet for her now-husband Karrion Kross.

However, WWE released Bordeaux and Kross from their contracts last November. Before the company let her go, the creative team planned to get Bordeaux more involved in in-ring action. Nevertheless, these plans changed after The Smokeshow suffered a medical problem with her breast implants.

Bordeaux has had breast implants for several years. In an interview with Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, she disclosed that one of her implants got busted:

"I was having matches before RAW and Smackdown because they wanted me to wrestle. And after the second match, everything was going great, I came home that night and I looked in the mirror and I was like 'one of these doesn't look like the other.' So the next day was NXT, and I immediately go to medical and I'm like 'hey, I'm not sure if I'm crazy. I'm not sure if they always look like this.' (...) They were like 'oh my god, yes. One of your b**bs is totally gone.' I was like 'okay, I can get the surgery and I can manage. I can be at ringside. That's no problem. I just can't wrestle right away," she said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Despite being released while recovering from her surgery, Bordeaux and her husband recently returned to WWE. The couple are currently on the SmackDown roster.

#1. WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon

While in junior high school, Stephanie McMahon played a few sports. She also danced. During that period, however, she discovered that she needed reconstructive surgery on her knees.

In an old interview, The Billion Dollar Princess disclosed that she had arthroscopic surgery at the time:

"In junior high, I used to dance -- jazz, tap, toe and ballet -- and played most of the school sports: field hockey, basketball, and softball. That's when I found out my knees weren't designed very well. I had one knee scoped [arthroscopic surgery], and it didn't really work. So the doctor told me I needed major reconstructive surgery to move around bones and muscle tissue. I said, 'No thank you,'" she said.

About two decades ago, McMahon had another surgical enhancement. The 45-year-old had her breasts enlarged.

In an interview with Chris Jericho in 2015, McMahon revealed why she decided to get a breast augmentation:

"What had happened was, at one point in time I was heavier and then I had lost some weight and I didn’t like the way I looked and I wasn't confident in how I looked. And so it was my own personal decision to have that done and I was proud of what I did," she explained. (H/T: PWPix)

The Billion Dollar Princess reportedly had her breast implants removed a few years ago.

McMahon recently took over WWE after her father retired. She is now the Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

