An AEW star once turned down an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame

While an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors any pro wrestler can have, an AEW star once refused the offer.

The star in question is none other than Jeff Hardy. Before joining Tony Khan's promotion, the Charismatic Enigma made a name for himself in the Stamford-based company. He is even a former WWE Champion and has also won titles in several other promotions.

The reason for Jeff Hardy not accepting the generous offer was a rather noble one. Apparently, the offer did not include his brother and longtime tag team partner Matt Hardy. Speaking on an edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Jeff explained his point of view:

"It just felt so wrong. I almost felt like, ‘How dare you’ in a sense. I know it sounds crazy, I guess, when you get offered the Hall of Fame. It’s like, ‘Oh, of course. Yeah. I’m a Hall of Famer.’ It’s never really meant that much to me, like the Hall of Fame, whatever it is, but it’s not the time for that. That’s why it was just kind of like a hard no, especially it feels like something Matt and I should go in together as the Hardy Boyz when the time is right.” (h/t WrestlingNews.Co)

The former WWE Superstar may face two major AEW stars in the future

Jeff Hardy has found a new home in AEW, teaming up with his brother Matt again. The latter has already talked about potential plans for their final run.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran talked about who he wanted to face next alongside his brother.

"I heard at one point, you know, maybe some buzz about having actual blood brothers all locked up in a match. It's interesting because there are several sets of blood brothers in AEW. There's us, The Gunns, there's The [Young] Bucks, and then there's Penta & Fenix. So who knows? We'll see what ends up happening, but yeah, I think another match with Penta & Fenix, we have wrestled them before, but I think that would be fun to do a little program with those guys," Hardy said. [H/T Fightful]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE Superstars down the line.

