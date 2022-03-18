"It just felt so wrong" - Jeff Hardy on why he didn't accept WWE's Hall of Fame offer

Former WWE superstar Jeff Hardy has revealed the emotions he felt when WWE offered him a spot in the Hall of Fame class of 2022.

Hardy enjoyed three separate stints with WWE during an 18-year run with the company. On December 4 last year, Hardy walked out of a live event, and he was released from the company five days later.

Having moved on from WWE, Jeff has now chosen to join his brother Matt Hardy in AEW. On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Jeff spoke of how wrong and insulting WWE's Hall of Fame offer felt for him.

"It just felt so wrong. I almost felt like, ‘How dare you’ in a sense. I know it sounds crazy, I guess, when you get offered the Hall of Fame. It’s like, ‘Oh, of course. Yeah. I’m a Hall of Famer.’ It’s never really meant that much to me, like the Hall of Fame, whatever it is, but it’s not the time for that. That’s why it was just kind of like a hard no, especially it feels like something Matt and I should go in together as the Hardy Boyz when the time is right.” H/T WrestlingNews.Co

Despite leaving WWE on a sour note, Jeff Hardy enjoyed a very successful career during his time there, both as a singles performer and as a tag team wrestler.

Jeff Hardy on the moment he realised he did not need WWE anymore

Initially, after Hardy walked out of the live event, WWE asked him to go to rehab. Hardy refused because he did not believe he had an addiction problem.

In a recent interview with Jared Myers, Jeff Hardy stated how the proposition from WWE for him to go to rehab led him to realize that his former employer did not have his best interests.

“You know what’s important to me? Family. My two daughters, my wife, they believe in me. F**k WWE man. It’s like a private, personal thing. I’m not going to f*****g go to rehab. If they believe in me, that’s all that matters, my wife and my two girls.” H/T Wrestling Inc

Since his release from WWE, Jeff Hardy's family seems to have been a strong emotional rock for him, in what has been a very difficult time for him both personally and professionally.

