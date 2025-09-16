Andrade to make shocking AEW return at All Out 2025 and attack 2-time champion? Analyzing the possibility

Former WWE star Andrade might return to AEW at All Out to ambush a two-time champion. El Idolo was released from the sports entertainment juggernaut due to internal issues, though the real reason for his departure hasn't been revealed. Fans are now speculating whether he will return to All Elite Wrestling after leaving the company in 2023. Former AEW World Champion MJF may have already started a feud with the 35-year-old star. Hours after reports of Andrade's release surfaced, Maxwell extended a hand of friendship towards him. He even invited the former NXT Champion for drinks, but he immediately declined. The Salt of The Earth quickly realized that El Idolo had no intentions to ally with him.MJF will be facing Mark Briscoe in a Tables 'n' Thumbtacks match at All Out. The duo has crossed all lines of hatred and will settle scores in Toronto. During the contest, Andrade could make his blockbuster comeback and cost Friedman the grudge match. This will cement him as a top player and a babyface of the promotion.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Journalist believes Andrade might not become All Elite againEl Idolo had a good run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he wasn't cooperative during work backstage.While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that AEW might not rehire the recently released star due to multiple issues during his last run.&quot;He’s a good wrestler and all, but I think at this point if I’m AEW, I am not really fond of using ex-WWE guys who have already proven to you that they want to go back to WWE, and they’re not going to be happy there. He caused problems [in AEW], and he wasn’t the most willing and cooperative person there, and… he’s good, really good, but they got guys way better than him that are a lot more cooperative than him,” he said.It will be interesting to see what is next for the former NXT Champion.