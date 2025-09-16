  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Andrade to make shocking AEW return at All Out 2025 and attack 2-time champion? Analyzing the possibility

Andrade to make shocking AEW return at All Out 2025 and attack 2-time champion? Analyzing the possibility

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 16, 2025 03:53 GMT
Andrade is a former WWE champion [Image Credits: stars
Andrade is a former WWE United States Champion. [Image via star's X handle]

Former WWE star Andrade might return to AEW at All Out to ambush a two-time champion. El Idolo was released from the sports entertainment juggernaut due to internal issues, though the real reason for his departure hasn't been revealed. Fans are now speculating whether he will return to All Elite Wrestling after leaving the company in 2023.

Ad

Former AEW World Champion MJF may have already started a feud with the 35-year-old star. Hours after reports of Andrade's release surfaced, Maxwell extended a hand of friendship towards him. He even invited the former NXT Champion for drinks, but he immediately declined. The Salt of The Earth quickly realized that El Idolo had no intentions to ally with him.

MJF will be facing Mark Briscoe in a Tables 'n' Thumbtacks match at All Out. The duo has crossed all lines of hatred and will settle scores in Toronto. During the contest, Andrade could make his blockbuster comeback and cost Friedman the grudge match. This will cement him as a top player and a babyface of the promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Journalist believes Andrade might not become All Elite again

El Idolo had a good run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he wasn't cooperative during work backstage.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that AEW might not rehire the recently released star due to multiple issues during his last run.

Ad
"He’s a good wrestler and all, but I think at this point if I’m AEW, I am not really fond of using ex-WWE guys who have already proven to you that they want to go back to WWE, and they’re not going to be happy there. He caused problems [in AEW], and he wasn’t the most willing and cooperative person there, and… he’s good, really good, but they got guys way better than him that are a lot more cooperative than him,” he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the former NXT Champion.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications