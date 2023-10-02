Another top WWE Superstar to join AEW after Edge? Exploring the possibility

In a shocking turn of events, one of the biggest moves from WWE to AEW was made official today. Edge revealed himself to be All Elite following an appearance at WrestleDream PPV. Following this, could another major WWE Superstar follow suit?

Following his contract expiration, there was speculation that The Rated-R Superstar would make his debut at WrestleDream, and true enough, that was the case. Another WWE Superstar whose contract will expire soon is Sheamus.

As reported by Fightful Select, The Celtic Warrior's WWE contract could be set to expire by 2024. This would set up a bidding war for the former WWE Champion. He could possibly jump ship to AEW for a lot of reasons. Coincidentally, he was Edge's final opponent in his last match for WWE, so seeing the Hall of Famer's treatment, he could go for the same.

Another reason would be to reunite with former tag team partner Claudio Castagnoli. Whether this would be as part of the Blackpool Combat Club or an entirely different partnership, there could be a chance that he would get swayed to AEW for this reason.

Edge sends heartfelt message to WWE following his AEW debut

The Rated-R Superstar returned to his roots and thanked the company that has been with him for most of his wrestling career.

On Twitter, Copeland made a thread where he made sure to say everything he wanted to say about WWE. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the promotion for making his career and helping him with his life.

In an excerpt from his Twitter thread, he can also be seen crediting them for helping him and his wife, Beth Phoenix.

"But first and foremost I want to address my 25 years with WWE. I love WWE and appreciate everything the company did for me. Always have, always will. They put me on the map, gave me amazing opportunities and through hard work on both ends, I’ve been supplied with a wonderful life. Hell, WWE helped me meet the woman I’d start my family with."

Now that it has all been made official, Edge will be the latest man to officially sign with All Elite Wrestling, but who knows, others may be on the move soon.

