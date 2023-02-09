At some point WWE star Rhea Ripley must betray The Judgment Day for this man 

While WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is an integral part of Judgment Day right now, it is entirely possible that she will betray the faction somewhere down the line.

Rhea Ripley initially made a name for herself after having a dominant run in NXT. Her main roster debut only cemented her status as a top-tier performer, as she dismantled a myriad of opponents in the ensuing weeks. She subsequently found a home in the Judgment Day faction.

While Ripley has shown to be quite in sync with her stablemates, the members are known to be devious heels. As such, The Eradicator could well attempt to backstab the rest of her stable alongside someone else.

AEW star Buddy Matthews showed himself to be a more-than-capable in-ring performer during his previous run at the Stamford-based company. Given the previous rumors of Buddy potentially returning to WWE, teaming up with his real-life girlfriend makes sense. The two could ideally work together to dismantle Judgment Day, with Edge possibly joining them for revenge.

Buddy Murphy's AEW run was previously criticized by a WWE veteran

Although Buddy Murphy is a talented star, his underwhelming AEW run may be another incentive for him to return to WWE.

Buddy has been a part of the House of Black ever since he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion last year. With the faction already being criticized by critics, Jim Cornette has also spoken harshly about Buddy's booking.

"As a name, Buddy Matthews might as well be Nobody Jones. I don't know why that, especially for a guy in a spooky group, I know he couldn't use his previous name, which I believe was Buddy Murphy... Nobody is developing talent before putting them on television anymore. Except the WWE, and they don't develop them. They f**king sanitize them, homogenize them, and pasteurize them," he added. [1:45 - 2:41]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Buddy Matthews.

