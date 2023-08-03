Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite 200: New titleholder crowned; 16-time champion makes debut and many more surprises

AEW reached its 200th episode of Dynamite this week. Given the enormity of the milestone, Tony Khan addressed fans on their journey so far. Additionally, The Elite addressed their future with the promotion.

From the plethora of events that took place on Dynamite 200, below is a list of the best and worst from the show:

#5. Best: RVD's debut, challenging Jack Perry

Jack Perry had been enjoying himself as FTW Champion. His carefree attitude and mockery of Hook and the title led him to get under the AEW star's skin. On the latest edition of Dynamite, Rob Van Dam debuted and confronted the 26-year-old on behalf of Jerry Lynn.

As soon as RVD entered the ring, he wasted no time and pounced on Perry. However, the young star dodged a bullet and sneaked out of the ring. Later, RVD cited his plans of going after the FTW Championship.

AEW's addition to their 200th edition of Dynamite was a surprise for many in the wrestling world. It would be interesting to see him team up and go up against notable names and longtime ECW rivals.

#4. Worst: BCC and Best Friends' feud

Jon Moxley competed in a three-way match against Penta and Trent Beretta. Since the usage of tables and weapons was not barred, the match ended in chaos.

Beretta eventually won the match via pinfall. While celebrating his victory, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli walked out in a bid to cite their displeasure but were attacked by Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. They brawled into the ring, where Taylor challenged BCC to a fight in the parking lot set to take place on Rampage.

BCC has been involved in faction rivalry for quite a while now. Their never-ending feud with The Elite garnered much heat. However, for AEW to seemingly book a repetitive type of feud of the factions does not fare well in Blackpool Combat Club's favor.

#3. Best: Hikaru Shida ending Toni Storm's title reign

Toni Storm won the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing in May this year. She continued her menacing reign alongside fellow Outcasts members - Saraya and Ruby Soho.

The 27-year-old proceeded to defend her title on numerous occasions against the likes of Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb, to name a few.

This week, Hikaru Shida defeated Storm in the main event to win her second reign as AEW Women's Champion. The unexpected win garnered much positive reaction from the wrestling world.

#2. Worst: Swerve Strickland making it personal with Nick Wayne barely weeks into his AEW debut

Swerve Strickland and AR Fox attack Nick Wayne

Nick Wayne had quite an impressive AEW debut earlier this month. Despite suffering a loss, the second-generation star went up against Swerve Strickland in a battling effort.

The 18-year-old captured fans' engagement with his swift and nifty in-ring skills. However, Strickland was not pleased with Wayne even after winning the bout. This week, AR Fox and Swerve Strickland were seen attacking Nick Wayne in a pre-taped segment, leaving him bloody. Additionally, he also mocked Nick's father Buddy Wayne.

While Strickland aimed to make a point, it seems his attack on Wayne, barely a few weeks into his AEW debut, seems a bit extreme for revenge.

#1. Best: MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship at All In

MJF and Adam Cole's bromance has been at an all-time high since its inception. Prior to their tag team title match last week, Friedman stated he would give Cole a title shot despite the outcome of that match.

This week, the World Champion had a lot of sweet words about his tag team partner. The Panama City Playboy walked out, and the two shared a heartfelt moment. MJF reflected on his promise and how he vowed to keep it by not only giving Adam Cole a title match but having it as the main event of All In.

MJF even had a contract drawn, which Cole happily signed. The two shared a hug and continued their ways in spite of announcing a match of such magnitude that could hamper their alliance.

