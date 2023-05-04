Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite - Former world champion returns; Chris Jericho attacked; prominent fracture between friends?

AEW conjured up a few interesting feuds and matches on the latest edition of Dynamite. They have been on the receiving end of some good luck given their performance in ticket sales for All In, their first ever event at Wembley Stadium.

Below is a list of the best and worst of the events that took place on Dynamite:

#5. Best - Feud build up between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho

When Adam Cole returned to in-ring competition last month, it seemed there was no strong rival set in place. In the aftermath of his first match against Daniel Garcia, the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Chris Jericho, was not a fan of it. In the weeks that followed, the 52-year old took shots at Cole and his girlfriend Britt Baker.

A couple of weeks ago, things escalated when Jericho launched an attack on Cole and Britt Baker with some assistance from The Outcasts (Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm). They handcuffed Cole to the bottom rope as they attacked the former AEW Women's Champion with kendo sticks, leaving her with a black eye.

This week, Adam Cole teamed up with former NXT ally Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy against Angelo Parker, Matt Menard (Daddy Magic) and Daniel Garcia. The Ocho took on the role of a commentator, believing that he was safe from the 33-year old. However, following their match, a seething Cole launched an attack on Jericho which spewed backstage. Baker later slapped the former AEW World Champion after calling him 'b***h Jericho'.

The initial pick-up of their feud seemed dull. However, this week's edition of Dynamite hyped their rivalry.

#4. Worst - Sammy Guevara and MJF's bromance

Sammy Guevara and MJF shared another heartfelt segment backstage on AEW Dynamite

Nearly a month ago, Sammy Guevara was hell-bent on ripping the AEW World title away from MJF. Things smoothened out between the two when Jungle Boy and Darby Allin teamed up against them. This led to Guevara and Friedman reminiscing about their friendship in backstage segments.

They would display their affection for one another, talking in happy tones, sharing hugs and even kisses (friendly kisses on the cheek). During this time, Guevara won the contendership bout for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing PPV.

This week their friendship was on the brink when Guevara had enough of MJF's callous attitude towards him in the main event against Jungle Boy and Allin. While their rekindled friendship was short lived, it was high time they put an end to the weekly 'bromance.'

#3. Best: Ricky Starks' redemption and defeating Juice Robinson on AEW Dynamite

When Juice Robinson and Jay White made their AEW debuts, they had a common opponent - Ricky Starks. Following his title match against MJF at Revolution, Starks seemingly had no luck on Dymamite. During his addressals, he was first interrupted by Robinson from behind and the second time, he teamed up with The Bullet Club leader to take on the young star.

A hyped-up Starks took on Robinson in an intense bout this week. They brawled all across the ring before it spewed outside. The Absolute suplexed his opponent off the steel steps on to the ground showcasing the extent to which he was willing to go to.

Ricky Starks has been a fan-favorite given his persona and charisma that has captivated fans since he appeared on the promotion. His feat over the Bullet Club members could lead to a long-term rivalry that could culminate in a match at Double or Nothing later this month.

#2. Worst: Wardlow's squash matches every week on Dynamite in a feeble attempt to ignite feud with Christian Cage

Wardlow became a three-time TNT Champion last month by defeating Powerhouse Hobbs. The two men had clashed in multiple matches on numerous occasions. Throughout his tenure with All Elite Wrestling, the 35-year old has gone up against the likes of Samoa Joe, Shawn Spears, MJF and many more.

Following Christian's return last month and announcing his reunion with Luchasaurus, he made his intentions clear of going up against Wardlow. Last week on Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson had a few words of encouragement and support for the TNT Champion. He accompanied the AEW star for his match against a local competitor.

The champion has demonstrated his strength in previous matches and feuds. Thus having squash matches for a star already established in the promotion does not bode well and gages disinterest from the wrestling fraternity.

#1. Best: Former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida returns to Dynamite

Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm have been creating havoc in the women's division every week. With AEW's homegrown talents Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter standing up to them, it seems the numbers are not on their side. This week, a brawl broke out between the women, which led to former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida making her return after nearly three months.

Her addition to the women's roster against The Outcasts builds up to apt ammunition against them. Baker, Hayter and Shida could team up in a six-women's tag team match against former WWE stars to take them down a notch.

