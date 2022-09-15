Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley books final berth with former WWE Superstar; big mistake with rising star; top faction's official name disclosed

Fans found out about the AEW World title challengers for next week's Grand Slam tonight in another well-rounded show of wrestling.

It has been a week and a half of madness since the conclusion and epilogue for AEW All Out. CM Punk dethroned Jon Moxley for the world title. MJF emerged as the new number one contender, staring down his arch-nemesis to conclude the night.

Punk opted not to talk about the events of his clash with Moxley or the post-match staredown with MJF. Instead, he took aim at Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana in a sequence of events that resulted in the brand-new champion being suspended from the promotion.

This week's Dynamite had significantly less riding on it, as last week had to cope with the events in Chicago. So let's see how the night fared, breaking it down into the best and worst moments this week.

#5. (Worst) Jay Lethal and Jungle Boy felt flat and directionless

The Jungle Boy-Christian Cage feud was derailed when the WWE legend suffered an injury, set to keep him out for months. What appeared to be Jungle Boy's breakout feud has stuttered often, including Luchasaurus' channeling of Big Show's WWE career, turning heel, then face then heel again.

Tonight was no different as Jungle Boy laid down an open challenge to be accepted by Jay Lethal. They had a solid, inoffensive match. However, aside from the in-ring exploits, no progression was found.

Luchasaurus did not make an appearance, nor did Jungle Boy have the chance to cut a promo on either of his nemeses.

#4. (Best) Jon Moxley defeats Sammy Guevara to reach the final of the Tournament of Champions

Perhaps nothing could have hurt the AEW World Championship in its time of need more so than a Sammy Guevara reign. The TNT title is still recovering from the stranglehold of the obnoxious heel, and a large portion of fans made it clear via social media that Guevara as world champion was an offensive idea.

So it only makes sense for the Ace of AEW, Jon Moxley, to make the save and put a stop to the Spanish God. The Purveyor of Violence is in the midst of pursuing his third world title with the promotion, despite the fact that he was due for vacation following his loss to Punk in Chicago.

Moxley going over was of course the right decision, he has been the promotion's rock throughout the worst times and it only makes sense that he will carry the company once more.

#3. (Best) MJF makes his intentions clear with Stokely Hathaway

MJF's return should have been the top story coming out of All Out. The self-proclaimed devil remains a cloud over the eventual winner of the AEW title, having won the Casino Ladder Match in Chicago. The Long Islander accomplished his feat with the help of Stokely Hathaway's stable recruiting talent.

This week, MJF cut a typically intense promo against Moxley for the most part, before turning his attention momentarily to other potential winners Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson. The promo played out like a greatest hit compilation, complete with addressing hecklers in the crowd and compelling villain work.

A perfect way to generate interest for the cluster of talent he invited to the ring to follow him. Stokely Hathaway and his stable emerged, declaring themselves to be the 'Firm' and outlining their individual desires.

The segment did well to communicate the intentions of all parties involved, and did what a MJF segment does best: sold the story.

#2. (Worst) No significant progression in Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker storyline

There was a tag team match involving the Interim AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, and Athena standing against Britt Baker and Serena Deeb. The Woman of a Thousand Holds stood in the spot usually occupied by Jamie Hayter but for circumstances that occurred at All Out.

The heels sealed the win against the former WWE Superstars, slightly undermining the champion's credibility as Deeb pinned Storm. It could be that they are set to clash for the title soon, as the Professor proved that she could potentially upend the title holder given the chance.

However, the tale most fans sought to be told was Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker's issues. Baker had cost her so-called friend the women's title, and further wanted to pin Hayter to win the belt for herself. While there was a brief interaction, with Hayter securing a steel chair and blasting Toni Storm before exchanging words with Baker.

But that was it, no further explanation, and such a significantly lackluster narrative progression for one of the most compelling storylines has unfortunately become the status quo in the AEW Women's Division.

#1. (Best) Bryan Danielson continues his quest for the AEW World title

The American Dragon battled Chris Jericho in a rematch of their AEW All Out bout, double-edged sword of a battle folding together two concurrent tales.

The first of which was the faction-orientated feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club members desperate for the allegiance of Daniel Garcia. Red Death watched the contest while standing backstage, refusing to get involved between his mentors and idols.

The other aspect the pursuit of gold. Jericho looking for a reason to crack out a Little Bit of the Bubbly with a second reign with the AEW title. Bryan Danielson looking to do what he has failed to do in two previous attempts to lift gold in All Elite Wrestling.

Both stories received an optimum level of progression, with Bryan Danielson scoring the victory over Jericho to avenge his Chicago defeat. Not only does this leave things open for a trilogy bout further down the line. But Bryan will now take on his BCC stablemate Jon Moxley in a rematch of their Revolution battle.

The American Dragon will hope that the third time is indeed the charm when he faces Moxley for the world title next week on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Daniel Garcia watched on, one week following his own ROH Pure title win, where-in Danielson and Wheeler Yuta celebrated the win with him rather than Jericho. He smirked as Danielson sealed his path to the final, the latest indication that he is bound for the Blackpool Combat Club.

