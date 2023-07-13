Best and worst of AEW Dynamite (July 13, 2023): Former WWE champion turns heel, The Elite gets a new member, and more 

In the aftermath of last week's events, AEW Dynamite saw the progression of MJF and Adam Cole's partnership. The Blackpool Combat Club added another member to their faction, to which The Elite had someone in their corner to even the odds.

Below is a list of the Best and Worst from the latest edition of AEW Dynamite:

#5. Best: MJF and Adam Cole's unlikely alliance

MJF and Adam Cole during a pre-taped segment on Dynamite

MJF and Adam Cole initially set out as rivals. Last month, Cole confronted the AEW World Champion stating his interest in having gold around his waist. As events progressed, the two formed an unlikely alliance due to MJF's persistence.

The two competed against Big Bill and Brian Cage in the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament on Dynamite.

Cole and MJF added some comedic elements to their match, which they eventually won, taking them a step closer to the tag team titles. It is rare to see someone like Maxwell Jacob Friedman team with someone in the squared circle.

However, some speculate that a betrayal might be in the works soon. Their in-ring chemistry and ability to work in unison have worked in their favor so far. Some fans have even compared their act to that of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

#4. Worst: Mellowing down of Jack Perry and Hook's feud

Jack Perry had been a face since his association with All Elite Wrestling. At Forbidden Door this year, he turned on his friend, Hook, following their tag team match.

In the week that followed, Perry addressed his actions, citing it was a long time coming, and he was tired of being the good guy. Hook came out to confront him, but the 26-year-old escaped and hid in his car.

Since then, he's been watching his back and keeping an eye out for Hook. On the latest edition of Dynamite, Jack Perry was in his vehicle before Hook found him. The brief segment showcased that the FTW Champion was not willing to let him get away easily. However, it lacked Perry's perseverance as a heel.

#3. Best: Nick Wayne's impressive first match on AEW

Since last year there was a buzz going around about third-generation talent Nick Wayne having aligned with AEW. He was trained by his father Buddy Wayne. The promotion was amping up his highly anticipated debut given that he was just 16 years old at the time.

On Dynamite, Nick Wayne went up against Swerve Strickland in his first-ever AEW match. While he lost the match, the young star was almost at par with his opponent. He countered Strickland's moves while hitting a few impressive strikes garnering a positive reaction from the wrestling world.

#2. Worst: Don Callis inviting Chris Jericho to be a part of his family

Don Callis trying to convince Chris Jericho to join him against The Elite

Ever since betraying Kenny Omega a couple of months ago, Don Callis has been on a quest to take The Elite down. Last week, he met up with longtime friend Chris Jericho and extended an invitation to join him and the Blackpool Combat Club. They were involved in a promo that received mixed reactions from fans.

This week, Don Callis attempted to convince Jericho by reflecting on the time they worked together earlier in their careers. The AEW Dynamite segment did not acquire much of a reaction from fans.

The Ocho had quite the rivalry with Omega at the commencement of All Elite Wrestling. Since then, they have been at loggerheads on most occasions. While Jericho has his own faction, an alliance with Don Callis and BCC would be chaotic on AEW. The takeover of groups pitted against each other has seemingly disengaged fans.

#1. Best: PAC disclosed as the fifth member of Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite are set to clash at Blood and Guts to bring an end to their feud. However, a disparity came about when Bryan Danielson suffered an injury at Forbidden Door II.

BCC was slated to add another member to their faction before Danielson's injury. Don Callis resumed mind games on Kenny Omega when he taunted that his team had the upper hand in numbers. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta pounced on Omega and assaulted him with a chair before PAC appeared and announced himself as the fifth member.

The Cleaner responded that The Golden Elite (The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page) had found someone to even the odds. It was later revealed to be Kota Ibushi.

The former NJPW star had been speculated to be added to the AEW roster. The method of execution, by adding him to a popular faction paved the way for a humongous reaction from fans.

