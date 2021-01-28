Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: WWE star's brother loses debut match, Major problem with AEW continues to get exposed (January 27th, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite. I will be taking over the reins from Riju Dasgupta this week, and as usual, Dynamite delivered in a big way.

Next week on AEW, there will be a wedding, a Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa match, a Tag Team battle royal with title stakes, and a six-man tag team match involving Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

It's not often that we have lackluster episodes of AEW, and this week continued to prove the overall consistency. It wasn't all good for AEW, but it certainly wasn't all bad either:

#4. Best: A good showing for Ryan Nemeth on his AEW debut

Ryan Nemeth, the brother of WWE star Dolph Ziggler, made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Dynamite. He took on former Tag Team Champion Adam 'Hangman' Page in his first match, and while he was never going to defeat a more established star, he was given a good showing.

It was a relatively short match with a few objectives. The first was to help Ryan Nemeth dip his toes in the water, and the second was to continue Hangman Page's story. Matt Hardy was ringside as well, and he appeared to be impressed by Hangman's performance on AEW Dynamite.

Post-match, Matt Hardy admitted that Hangman Page didn't deserve the treatment he got from his former AEW Tag Team partner Kenny Omega. While Hardy seemed intent on recruiting Hangman for his own reasons, he simply stated that he wants the latter to be happy.

This is a perfect example of AEW utilizing a short time-space to get a lot done. Not only was it a quick and entertaining match, but it helped put Ryan Nemeth on the map in AEW, and it added to Hangman Page's story.

A very interesting offer from @MATTHARDYBRAND 👀 What do you think @theAdamPage should do? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/aj5XsRZhh2 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 28, 2021

It's going to be interesting to see where it goes, and we will be following Ryan Nemeth's AEW career closely. He looked sharp in the ring and impressed, which means that he will likely be a big star in the company for the long run.