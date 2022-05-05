The Blackpool Combat Club has made violence cool again in AEW

The Blackpool Combat Club - Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta - have come together under the tutelege of William Regal to punish their opponents in AEW.

If the company's other teams and factions thought they were going to coast through another pleasant summer, they've got something else coming. This three-man army seems set to make a lot of lives miserable in the weeks and months ahead. And they're just getting started.

Their trios matches have been basically squash encounters, with the BCC dominating opponents. So much so, in fact, that some AEW fans are calling for some kind of six-man championship within the promotion. We might see Moxley, Danielson and Yuta square off against factions like The House of Black, Death Triangle, and The Undisputed Elite with gold on the line someday.

The group already has a strong fan following, and both Moxley and Danielson seem content to put their championship pursuits on hold for now. As it stands, this threesome, along with their venerable manager, are "all for one and one for all" right now.

Each member of The Blackpool Combat Club brings a little something different to AEW and the faction itself

Bryan Danielson is definitely the technician and submission wrestler of the group. He's arguably the best chain grappler in the world right now, and he brings so much presence to BCC because he's a master of his craft.

Mox is the maniac of the trio. Crazier than a groundhog on February 2nd, The Wild Thing is violence personified. His take-no-prisoners approach and unpredictibility is something that no opponent can truly prepare for. He's also incredibly popular with the audience, and his entrance always brings the fans to their feet.

The decision to add Wheeler Yuta to the mix has been criticized by some, but the youngster from Philadelphia is proving his worth. Currently the ROH Pure Wrestling Champion, he's expanded his style to become more brutal. He's also been the lead man in several BCC victories by scoring pinfalls in those matches.

Yuta could be a natural fit here, as he's helping Moxley and Danielson accomplish what they originally set out to do — groom new stars and mold them in their image. That's what they are doing with Yuta right now. And who knows? Another young star may be waiting in the wings to become the fourth member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

For now, this group has become a must-see act when they appear on AEW television. Their mix of bold violence, submission-style wrestling and punishing perseverance is what professional wrestling is all about.

This angle and faction should endure, likely through many incarnations, for the foreseeable future. Tony Khan has hit a home run with The Blackpool Combat Club, and it's going to be a lot of fun to see where it all goes from here.

What do you think of the Blackpool Combat Club's performance in AEW thus far? Should they add a fourth member to their ranks? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

