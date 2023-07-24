Bobby Lashley to bring in a 34-year-old star to reform The Hurt Business before WWE SummerSlam? Looking at the possibility

With WWE SummerSlam around the corner, expect the promotion's top stars to start finding themselves in captivating storylines leading up to the major event. One of these top talents is Bobby Lashley, who may be on the verge of creating a monumental moment fans will be talking about for years to come.

Since Lashley's recent return to SmackDown a few week's ago, he has been seen in backstage segments conversing with the likes of The Street Profits, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams. This has led many to speculate that a new incarnation of The Hurt Business may burst on the scene imminently.

The original incarnation, which included Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, was extremely popular, albeit short-lived. To add an extra sense of intrigue to the group, WWE may have to change tact slightly and introduce a female member.

Former AEW star Big Swole would be a perfect fit for this role. Not only does she have the ability to hold her own in the ring, but she also has a personal connection to the original group as the wife of Cedric Alexander.

She has been vocal about her husband's poor booking in recent times and has advocated for The Hurt Business to reunite, so why not include her in the fray as well?

If for nothing else, the mere fact that she is a former AEW star jumping ship will get people talking.

Potential candidates for WWE's new Hurt Business

Whatever WWE creative has cooked up for Bobby Lashley seems to be leaning toward some sort of supergroup taking over the scene. Since his return, The All Mighty has had secret meetings with SmackDown's Street Profits and the NXT duo of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

If the new group is a new version of The Hurt Business, it is reasonable to assume that Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP could also be involved in some capacity. However, these three stars, although technically free agents, feature on RAW, adding another layer of complication to the situation.

Whatever the eventual direction is, fans will undoubtedly keep their eyes peeled for updates as they play out on WWE programming.

