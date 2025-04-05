Bobby Lashley to officially turn babyface after ex-WWE champion's debut at AEW Dynasty? Exploring the possibility

Bobby Lashley could find himself with a change of scenery this weekend at AEW Dynasty, should a former WWE Superstar suddenly make his debut. They could form a plot against him and kick him out of the Hurt Syndicate.

There is a little tension within the faction regarding the open slot as the fourth member of the group. MVP believes MJF would be perfect for the role, but The All Mighty is reluctant to trust him based on his history. It is unclear by this point where Shelton Benjamin stands.

Bobby Lashley could find himself in an unexpected position where MVP ends up favoring the former AEW World Champion over him. They could concoct a plan to oust him from the group this weekend after his match at Dynasty, as the tag team titles will be defended against Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

The Hurt Syndicate could bring in Cedric Alexander to quickly fill in for Lashley, offering him the other half of the tag team titles as his reward. This would open up a new branch of the Hurt Syndicate, with MJF and MVP leading the way and Shelton Benjamin and Cedric becoming tag team champions again.

However, this may be unlikely, seeing as the former Cruiserweight Champion's 90 days of not competing will only end by May.

Cedric Alexander is open to reuniting with the Hurt Syndicate in AEW

One of the interesting angles following Cedric Alexander's WWE departure was whether he'd become the fourth member that the Hurt Syndicate has been teasing in AEW.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, he mentioned being open to this as he never got the proper ending to his time with them. He mentioned how, with his time with WWE coming to an end, things look very different now in terms of his career moving forward.

“100%. That’s a big chapter of my career that I really felt was never fully explored and I think it’ll be great to finish that out. I felt like I was completely started all over again, because I don’t know what’s wrestling outside of WWE for the last eight and a half years. Who’s hot on the indies? I don’t really know that much anymore, who’s a good place to get work? I am just completely lost, because being in WWE for nearly a decade, eight and a half years, you’re like okay, I don’t have to do anything, bookings just come to you, you get paid, and it’s like you almost get complacent because you’re like, Oh, something will pop up. They have all my booking information. They’ll put me in something eventually.” [H/T ChrisVanVliet.com]

MVP recently mentioned how Cedric always has room on the table with the faction, and this may be a sign that they could push for him to be brought into AEW

