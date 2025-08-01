Braun Strowman to sign with AEW and immediately become the leader of forgotten stable? Looking at the chances

AEW has always been a faction-heavy promotion, and even now, several wrestlers are involved in cliques and teams to help each other reach their goals. One of these factions, The Dark Order, has been sidelined on television for some time now, despite its massive popularity in years prior. To inject a new spark into the group, All Elite Wrestling could sign Braun Strowman to arrive as their new leader.The Monster Among Men made himself a pro-wrestling attraction through his work in WWE, where he debuted as a member of the enigmatic and violent Wyatt Family. Over the years, Braun emerged as one of the Stamford-based company's most popular &quot;big man&quot; performers. Unfortunately, the sports entertainment juggernaut let the former Universal Champion go for a second time this past May.Now, news has broken that Strowman is officially a free agent, his 90-day non-compete clause having expired. The Monster of All Monsters is free to sign with any wrestling promotion he chooses to do business with. Despite his past remarks about the company, Braun could end up crossing over to AEW as a major acquisition. Furthermore, his arrival could potentially shine some spotlight on a long-time All Elite faction, The Dark Order.Once led by former AEW TNT Champion, the late great Brodie Lee, The Dark Order's popularity has waned somewhat lately, to the point where the faction is no longer regularly featured on weekly television. To elevate the group once again, Tony Khan could bring Strowman in as the stable's new head, in light of his history with The Exalted One (who used to be in the Wyatt Family with Braun).TK could sign Strowman to serve as an imposing leader and lend legitimacy to The Dark Order on AEW programming. However, such an angle is entirely speculative, as the former WWE superstar may not jump ship with the Jacksonville-based promotion anytime soon.A former member of The Dark Order was recently ambushed on AEW TVThe Dark Order were recently featured on a backstage digital exclusive following on the heels of the July 19 episode of Collision. Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds were seen catching up with and checking up on one of their former stable-mates, Colt Cabana, who had been bloodied and brutalized by Jon Moxley and The Death Riders earlier on the show.The One True King's purpose behind hurting Cabana was to send a message to Hangman Page, another ex-Dark Order ally, who had dethroned Mox for the AEW World Championship at All In : Texas.