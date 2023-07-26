Bray Wyatt to return alongside former WWE Superstar to attack Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023; Exploring massive swerve

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is just around the corner, and fans are in for an exciting night of action. The card is already stacked, but one can also expect some earth-shattering surprises to occur at the Hottest Party of the Summer.

In what will presumably be the show's main event, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will meet in a "Tribal Combat" match. With the cousins raising the stakes for their upcoming collision, it seems as though the Bloodline saga may soon be coming to an end.

This could potentially open the door for someone new to step up as Roman's next challenger, and who better than the man he won the Universal Title off of in the first place?

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns last locked horns at WWE Payback 2020, where the Tribal Chief would begin his historic championship run. With Payback 2023 coming up this September, The Eater of Worlds could return at SummerSlam to set up a rematch three years in the making.

More so, Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) could also return alongside him. The former Wyatt Family member has been teasing a return to WWE for some time now, and his inclusion in Bray's championship pursuits would make them all the more interesting.

Erick Redbeard has appeared in AEW since departing from WWE

Since parting ways with the Stamford-based company, Erick Redbeard has been working on the independent circuit and making sporadic appearances for AEW.

His one-offs in Tony Khan's promotion have not only increased his star power but have also been touching tributes to his real-life friend and on-screen tag partner, the late Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper).

An association with Bray Wyatt seems like the natural reintroduction for Redbeard in WWE. More so, this could eventually lead to the formation of the long-teased and seemingly forgotten Wyatt Six stable.

The seeds have subtly been planted; now, only time will tell whether anything comes from them.

