Possibly discouraging news about Bray Wyatt's potential return leading a faction after 41-year-old WWE veteran makes a post

Bray Wyatt has been off WWE TV for a while now, and while there have been no encouraging signs recently, now another rumor about possible plans seems to have fallen through. Erick Rowan, who had previously made a teasing post about the Wyatt Family, has apparently confirmed that he's not coming to WWE any time soon.

Bray Wyatt disappeared from WWE TV in the middle of the build-up to WrestleMania, taking his feud with Bobby Lashley with him. The star was nowhere to be seen and has remained silent on social media.

It was only recently that he posted a video, but even that was about the WWE 2K23 game and might have been no more than a mandatory promotional post.

Erick Rowan, last month, made a post about the Wyatt Family. It appeared that he was teasing a return to the company after a long time to rejoin Bray Wyatt's faction.

This is the image Erick Rowan posted with no caption, leading to fans losing it

With his latest tweet, though, the star appears to have put a rest to such rumors.

The 41-year-old posted on his Twitter that he was taking bookings through to the end of 2023. Given that he would not be able to fulfill any of these bookings if he was contracted to WWE, it seems clear that there is no return plan in the works at the moment.

Check out the tweet here:

Fans may have to wait longer to see him return

At this time, fans may be hopeful that he's keeping himself open for a Royal Rumble return, but that may be pushing it.

Bray Wyatt himself is still sidelined in WWE

According to reports, Bray Wyatt himself is not returning yet. A WWE higher-up informed Fightful that the star had not been cleared to compete yet and that he was waiting for it.

There were also no important creative plans in place for the superstar.

It has been a long time since the star last appeared in the company, and it seems fans may have to wait longer.

