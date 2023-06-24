Former Wyatt Family member sends cryptic message; teases return of the faction once led by Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown had just ended when a former Wyatt Family member decided to tease the return of the faction once again. Erick Rowan, aka Erick Redbeard, took to Twitter to send a cryptic message earlier in the night and has now teased the return of The Wyatt Family once again.

Erick Rowan was released from the company during the pandemic budget cuts that WWE was going through in 2020.

The star has confessed in a previous interview that he was blindsided by the release and that he was not ready for it. He was also upset about the fact that it was completely out of the blue for him and that he was initially quite bitter about the manner in which he was let go from the company.

The star sent out a teasing tweet before SmackDown saying, "Old Dog.... New Tricks....". Fans were not sure what to make of it, but a further cryptic tweet seemed to make things clearer to the fans. The former Wyatt Family member posted a picture holding the sheep mask he wore during his time in Bray Wyatt's faction.

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE for a long time. He was last seen in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39 but disappeared soon after. With this cryptic tweet from Rowan, there could be some connection with Wyatt's absence as well.

Fans will have to wait and see if the two are connected and if the old gimmick is returning.

