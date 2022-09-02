3 Reasons why Bray Wyatt should return at WWE Clash at the Castle and 2 reasons he should debut at AEW All Out

Bray Wyatt remains one of the biggest names in professional wrestling despite his most recent match being at WrestleMania 37 - Night 2 in April 2021. Wyatt was shockingly released from WWE back in July 2021 and has been the subject of a significant amount of fan speculation ever since.

With both AEW and WWE having major events taking place this Sunday, wrestling fans are going crazy with all the possibilities. Continue reading as we list 3 possible reasons why Bray Wyatt should return to WWE at Clash of the Castle and 2 reasons he should debut in AEW at All Out this Sunday.

#3 Return to WWE: The Fiend suffered from terrible booking under Vince McMahon

The Fiend shockingly lost the WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg.

Bray Wyatt first introduced fans to The Fiend back in 2019, debuting the character after a series of vignettes. Soon, the masked creature would appear and wreak havoc within WWE. Wyatt initially attacked several legends before taking on Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2019 for the Universal Championship.

The bout became the first time fans questioned the star's trajectory, as he lost to Rollins in a poorly lit match. The Fiend would eventually win the championship, but unfortunately lost the gold to Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2020. This led to a series of terrible booking decisions that essentially ruined the character for fans.

Returning to WWE now, with Vince McMahon no longer at the helm of Creative, Bray Wyatt could be provided with an opportunity to revitalize the character.

#2 Debut in AEW: To knock Malakai Black off his perch and claim The House of Black

Malakai Black and The House of Black have been terrorizing AEW with their dark gimmicks and menacing mind games. Alongside the massive Brody King and the versatile Buddy Matthews, Malakai has either bulldozed his opponents or left them with deep mental scars.

This unchallenged power could be exactly what Wyatt goes after, as he could topple the Dark King from his throne. Unseating Malakai would firmly establish Bray Wyatt as not only a legitimate star in AEW but an actual threat. From this point on, he could set his sights on the promotion as a whole.

#2 Return to WWE: Braun Strowman is rumored to be returning to the promotion and the two can reunite

Strowman seems to be WWE bound.

According to a recent PWInsider report, Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) is set to return to WWE during the next scheduled WWE RAW. Scherr was surprisingly let go from the promotion back in June 2021. The behemoth star then returned to the Independent Circuit, made an appearance on IMPACT Wrestling, and founded the Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion alongside EC3.

With the news of his old teammate and friend now seemingly returning to WWE, could Bray Wyatt follow suit? The stars might be able to form a powerful alliance and challenge the roster head on after revitalizing themselves outside of WWE.

#1 Debut in AEW: Bray Wyatt has yet to make a name for himself outside of WWE

When Bray Wyatt was released from WWE back in July 2021, fans assumed the former Universal Champion would jump right into another promotion. For months, speculation ran wild about an impending AEW debut or possibly IMPACT Wrestling. Unfortunately, Wyatt never signed with any other promotion, nor competed in any indie-wrestling event.

The star busied himself with other activities outside of wrestling instead, and left fans salivating with hints and clues that led nowhere. Despite this, his fanbase only knows him from his WWE personas, meaning there's still a ton of room for him to showcase his talent. By jumping to AEW, Bray Wyatt could truly show fans what he's capable of.

#1 Return to WWE: Bray Wyatt's return to the promotion could firmly establish Triple H's reign

Triple H and Wyatt have never wrestled each other before.

Triple H wasted little time proving to fans that he's in control and that major changes will be coming. The promotion first dropped all the banned promo words before allowing stars like Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and Dakota Kai to return. Helmsley has truly shown fans that it's "all about The Game and how you play it."

By enticing Bray Wyatt to not only return to WWE but return to wrestling, and simultaneously allow him creative freedom, Triple H will have firmly established a new era of the company. With all the rumors of strife in AEW, will the promotion be able to keep the faith if The Fiend returns to WWE?

