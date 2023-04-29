Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy may not return to WWE alone

The WWE universe is anxiously awaiting the return of the mysterious pair of Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. However, there is a chance that they may bring in another person into their storyline.

The person in question is none other than Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan). Redbeard was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020. Since then, he has performed in several other companies, including WWE's biggest rival, AEW.

Despite his size, Redbeard is very skilled in the technical aspects of wrestling. His imposing physique also makes him suitable for Triple H's roster, which has several big superstars. Furthermore, he has plenty of experience working spooky angles involving Bray Wyatt. This will make it easier for him to transition back into a role similar to the one in the Wyatt Family stable. Furthermore, his work with AEW has also proven that he has no ring rust.

While he was not mentioned in the 2023 Draft, Bray Wyatt is expected to be making a return in the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen whether he will also bring in Erick Redbeard.

Another former WWE star has commented on potentially working with Bray Wyatt

While it is unclear whether Erick will join hands with the Eater of Worlds again, another former WWE talent is seemingly quite open to the opportunity.

Speaking in an interview with PWMania, Eva Marie stated that she was not averse to using a dark persona and aligning herself with Wyatt.

"I mean, I could come back with dark hair. I could have a “dark era” come back with dark hair, team up with Bray Wyatt, you know, do a little something there. I mean, I’m thinking to me, that’d be kind of dope. And then also, I mean my last in 2021 I did have a little you know, issue with Alexa Bliss. So if I come back have dark hair and you know, we can we can run it back a little bit." (H/T PWmania)

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Eva Marie wants to return with a ‘dark persona’ Eva Marie wants to return with a ‘dark persona’ https://t.co/C3Bnw7q4od

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Bray Wyatt and when he will make his return to the ring.

Do you think Bray Wyatt needs more allies? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes