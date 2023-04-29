Major potential update on Bray Wyatt's WWE future

Bray Wyatt has reportedly discussed his WWE future with people close to him amid his absence from in-ring action.

After nearly a year of absence, Wyatt returned to the Stamford-based company last October. He has since had one significant feud with LA Knight. Ahead of WrestleMania 39, The Eater of Worlds targeted Bobby Lashley. The two superstars were reportedly scheduled to square off at the Show of Shows. However, the company allegedly scrapped the plans after Wyatt reportedly fell ill. The Wyatt Family's former leader has been absent from WWE TV for several weeks.

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently provided a potential update on Wyatt's status, disclosing that he was told by other superstars that the former Universal Champion has a physical problem.

Meanwhile, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported another potential update on Wyatt. He stated that the current SmackDown superstar had told people close to him that he was excited to return to action whenever he would be able to do so.

Bray Wyatt's current WWE run has faced heavy criticism

Despite returning to the Stamford-based company six months ago, Bray Wyatt competed in only one televised match in which he defeated LA Knight at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, The Eater of Worlds' current run has been criticized by several veterans. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk last month, Dutch Mantell stated that Wyatt was "hitting a zero."

"We've talked about Bray [Wyatt]. To me right now, he's hitting a zero. He started out with a lot of promise and a lot of thoughts about him and where he could go. Now you're watching them thinking, 'What the hell are they doing?' That Firefly Funhouse, it's almost embarrassing to watch it, I don't know how that has anything to do with wrestling. Kids might like it, and Bray may even be good at selling merchandise. But as far as selling tickets, if that was your main event, you'd have half a house," he said.

