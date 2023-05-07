Brock Lesnar may take his frustration out on a former WWE name after losing to Cody Rhodes at Backlash 2023

Cody Rhodes stole a victory from the jaws of defeat against Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023. The American Nightmare eluded the Kimura Lock and countered with a cradle pin to unseat The Beast Incarnate in Puerto Rico last night.

Having barely escaped the wrath of Lesnar, Rhodes may be back on the road to finishing his story of becoming WWE World Champion. However, The Beast could make things worse and more personal for the 37-year-old by attacking his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

The former Chief Brand Officer of AEW hasn't appeared on WWE television in almost seven years despite jumping ship alongside Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania last year.

But now the company could bring her into the fold as early as the next episode of Monday Night RAW. Brock Lesnar could rain on Brandi Rhodes' parade and threaten her to signal that the feud is far from being over.

The Alpha Male Of Our Species was busted open during the match and bled profusely.

There's no way Brock Lesnar would be pleased with the ending of the match, and he may take out his frustration on Brandi Rhodes to get back to his adversary.

His actions could result in an imminent rematch between the two men, possibly at the next premium live event.

Unless WWE has other plans for The American Nightmare like putting him into the tournament to crown the World Heavyweight Champion, he must continue his feud with The Beast.

The company should book a trilogy between Lesnar and Rhodes in the summer before the latter rekindles his rivalry with Roman Reigns en route to WrestleMania 40.

Brandi Rhodes reacts to Cody Rhodes' win at WWE Backlash 2023

WWE Universe isn't the only one lauding Cody Rhodes' triumphant win over Brock Lesnar at Backlash.

Brandi Rhodes also took to Twitter to react to her husband's gutsy performance in Puerto Rico:

"My husband is covered in blood and it's not his. Praise Him," Brandi tweeted.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes 🏾 #wwebacklash My husband is covered in blood and it's not his. Praise Him

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The American Nightmare on the fallout of WWE Backlash. Will Brandi Rhodes make her TV return? Only time will tell.

