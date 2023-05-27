Brock Lesnar must plant seeds for WWE legend's return at Night of Champions

Brock Lesnar is set to take on Cody Rhodes at the upcoming WWE Night of Champions show. While this match is expected to deliver a rarified level of dramatic storytelling, it can also be used to indicate what's next for the parties involved.

On the latest episode of RAW, Lesnar viciously attacked Rhodes and seemingly broke his arm. This puts The American Nightmare at a huge disadvantage going into the forthcoming premium live event. However, one thing has always turned Cody Rhodes into a pseudo-superhero — family.

Time and time again, the former AEW star has mentioned how important his family is to him. If Brock Lesnar wants to not only physically harm Cody but psychologically as well, he should continuously mention the Rhodes family while dishing out a horrific beatdown in their bout.

This will make The Beast Incarnate come across as even more of a monster than he already does and plants subtle Easter eggs hinting at the return of Cody's real-life brother, Dustin Rhodes.

The former Goldust has not been shy of supporting his brother throughout his storylines, even from across the promotional divide. Dustin currently works for AEW, meaning his unlikely to show up in WWE anytime soon.

However, once his contract expires, it makes all the sense in the world to bring him in to help Cody "finish the story." Planting seeds at the WWE Night of Champions event would go a long way in pulling off this beautiful piece of long-term storytelling.

Three main events set for WWE Night of Champions

Along with the hotly-anticipated rematch between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, two other exciting bouts are scheduled to complete the show's "triple main event" billing.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will look to bring tag team gold back to The Bloodline when they challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. While the match alone is enough to get anyone excited, the dramatic story surrounding The Usos makes this contest all the more thrilling.

Additionally, a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned as Seth Rollins and AJ Styles square off for the title. Both men are incredibly talented in-ring performers, making this bout a strong contender for match of the night.

