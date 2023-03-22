Brock Lesnar must turn heel after WrestleMania 39 if an AEW star joins WWE

Brock Lesnar is arguably one of the biggest names in pro wrestling and has helped elevate many superstars in his feuds with them. With rumors that Brian Cage could be WWE-bound, this could be a good chance for Lesnar to turn heel.

While Brian Cage's AEW status is currently still unclear, it seems that the star could be leaning towards not re-signing with the promotion. Fans have clamored for The Machine to instead sign with WWE for a little over a year, and since the promotion is featuring heavy-hitting stars again, a feud with The Beast Incarnate could be the best way to introduce Cage to the WWE Universe.

Brian Cage does undoubtedly make a good heel, but to gain more fans, an introduction as a babyface would be ideal. This could also provide Brock Lesnar with the chance to freely be the biggest heel in WWE again, as he makes his opponent's life a living hell.

It is interesting to note that Cage once teased the idea of facing The Beast Incarnate.

Brian Cage's booking in AEW has drawn a lot of criticism from veterans like Konnan, who claim that the promotion has diluted him by only giving him TV time to put others over.

How realistic is a potential feud between Brock Lesnar and Brian Cage?

The two stars are undoubtedly a dream match in the eyes of many wrestling fans. Unfortunately, these dream clashes hardly ever materialize. But just how serious is Brian Cage's disagreement with AEW and could he really opt to part ways with Tony Khan's promotion?

According to a report from Fightful Select, AEW made attempts to try and extend Cage's contract into June 2023 but couldn't make the move stick. At this stage, the star's deal will expire at the end of this month, leaving only two weeks left on his contract.

Additionally, Fightful also claimed that WWE is interested in working out a deal with the star, making this dream clash with Brock Lesnar more of a reality than fans might have initially hoped to believe.

