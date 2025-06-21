Bryan Danielson to form a faction with major AEW stars & cost Jon Moxley at All In 2025? Exploring the possibility

Bryan Danielson has some unfinished business with Jon Moxley following the events that took place in what was his retirement match. The star was betrayed by the other members of BCC and left lying in a heap. Could he form a group and make an appearance at All In, costing Moxley his world title?

The American Dragon has not been seen in the ring since WrestleDream, where he dropped the world title to Mox. He has since claimed that he may never return to the ring due to health issues. This all changed a few days ago when he made a brief appearance at ROH x CMLL Global Wars in Arena Mexico. He came out to save Blue Panther from Shane Taylor Promotions and even took a bump in the ring.

It now seems that Bryan Danielson may be healthy enough to make an appearance at AEW All In: Texas. But he may not come alone. Danielson could decide to bring alongside him all the ghosts of the past of the Death Riders, who could come together to take them down for good. This could include the likes of Cope, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin.

Right now, 'Hangman' Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and The Opps are all opposing the Death Riders. Should more help arrive, it would almost guarantee that Jon Moxley will be dropping the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas.

AEW talent believe Bryan Danielson could return to the ring

Following his appearance at ROH x CMLL Global Wars, which even resulted in Bryan hitting a Busaiku Knee on Shane Taylor, there is a belief that he could still wrestle again.

Fightful reported that there is hope for Bryan Danielson's in-ring career. They also noted that he could have a potential future feud with Wheeler Yuta, who has been constantly mocking him by using his finisher in his absence.

With still three weeks to go till the pay-per-view, there is no telling what twists and turns will take place both during the road to All In and on the show itself.

Fans should stay tuned for any surprises that could pop up at the annual AEW spectacle.

