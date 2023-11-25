Bryan Danielson to leave Blackpool Combat Club and join forces with released WWE star? Exploring the possibility

Bryan Danielson is one of the original members of the Blackpool Combat Club and has stayed loyal to them since the beginning. But could the arrival of a former WWE Superstar make him leave and join forces with them in a new faction?

Currently, the BCC consists of Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. They have been taking an anti-hero role in the promotion, still going after stars in their way, but they do not seem to be heels. They have been respectful of good competition, and have provided support at crucial moments to other stars.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Bryan Danielson was high on Mustafa Ali, who for him, was perfect for the AEW landscape. The former WWE Superstar has a non-compete clause in his contract which seemingly ends next month. This could be the perfect time for his debut should he join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Should Ali make his AEW debut next month, this could push The American Dragon to want to join forces with him. He could do this by leaving the BCC. This could either trigger a fight between Bryan and his former faction, or they could, fortunately, split in a civil manner. Aside from Ali, Danielson could look for some other AEW stars to include in his new faction.

Bryan Danielson to make in-ring return for the Continental Classic

Last month, Bryan Danielson suffered an injury to his orbital bone, requiring surgery. There were reports saying that this operation could put him out of action for the rest of the year. However, he was announced to be part of the Continental Classic Tournament.

Twelve men split into two groups will face each other in a round-robin format for the chance to become a Triple-Crown Champion, and hold the ROH World Championship, the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, and the new AEW Continental Championship.

The Blue Group consists of Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Eddie Kingston. The Gold Group will have Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Rush, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Jay White.

Following a surgery, it remains to be seen how The American Dragon's condition will be for the tournament, but his being cleared may confirm that he is apparently in good enough condition to compete.

