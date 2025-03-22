Bryan Danielson may not return to AEW alone!

Bryan Danielson may be retired from full-time wrestling, but he has not ruled out the possibility of a return in the future. Should he decide to make a brief comeback, could he bring along an absent AEW star for the ride?

Eddie Kingston has been out of action since May when he sustained a severe leg and knee injury that required surgery. He has not been seen on the promotion since then, as he has been working on his recovery. Now, Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion.

Bryan and Kingston have animosity toward him, which could help them form a temporary partnership to remove him from his pedestal. They could be the nail in the coffin to ensure a new world champion at the promotion's biggest event of the year, All in: Texas.

Death Riders are back in full force

Mox has defended the title several times since winning this back in October. Many of his wins have come via assistance or interference from the rest of the Death Riders.

There are two more pay-per-views till All In: Texas, and he is booked for a match with Swerve Strickland at Dynasty. With Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir returning after being taken out by Cope and Willow Nightingale, the numbers advantage is on their side again. They could guarantee that Jon Moxley heads into All In as the world champion.

Bryan Danielson has actively been promoting All In: Texas

AEW held an event to promote the start of ticket sales for the pay-per-view in Arlington, Texas. Bryan Danielson surprised attendees by making a surprise appearance.

He claimed he'll do his best to be at All In: Texas. Bryan Danielson may not compete at the event, but he could interfere in Jon Moxley's match, as he has a bone to pick with him. He could also get revenge for all that happened to him in the months leading up to his retirement, which cost him the title.

This would be a full-circle moment and the perfect time for Bryan to make his return to the company.

Eddie Kingston is unhappy with the direction of the company

Following Jon Moxley defending his title against Cope at Revolution, Eddie Kingston spoke out about the current situation in AEW, and he even hinted at never returning to the company.

The Mad King appeared in a video package to encourage Bryan Danielson ahead of his title match with Swerve Strickland last year, and the American Dragon could do the same by rallying Kingston to take the fight to Mox and find a way to dethrone him. This duo could do so by assisting whoever is challenging the champion.

"LOVE IS THE HIGHEST ELEVATION OF UNDERSTANDING. I don't understand AEW anymore after last night. Why come back smh," Kingston wrote.

This partnership between Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston would be the ghost of Jon Moxley's past returning to haunt him. At All In: Texas, the likes of Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, or even 'Hangman' Adam Page could be in a title match with him, and a new champion could be crowned if all goes right.

