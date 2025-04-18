Bryan Danielson returning to reunite with ex-partner after 17 years in AEW? Chances explored of a huge match

The former WWE and AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson could return in order to reunite with his former partner and rival. The American Dragon could team with his ex-partner after more than 17 years.
Bryan Danielson announced his retirement from full-time wrestling after losing the AEW World Title at WrestleDream 2024. Nevertheless, fans are still hopeful to see The American Dragon back in action, even as a part-timer. Assuming Bryan returns before All In 2025, he could team with his ex-partner Nigel McGuinness after over 17 years.
Although Nigel is one of Danielson's greatest rivals from their time in Ring of Honor, the two teamed up multiple times back in 2007 as well. McGuinness is currently a color commentator on AEW Collision and made his in-ring return after years for a singles match against Bryan last year as well.
Last Saturday on Collision, Nigel McGuinness took a stand against FTR while they were going to attack his colleague, Tony Schiavone. This week on Collision, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler sent Nigel a letter calling him fragile, which could be a tease for McGuinness stepping in the ring against FTR.
Dax and Cash also brutally attacked Daniel Garcia last Saturday, so Nigel could first team with Garcia to take on FTR. However, if Garcia is taken out, Nigel would need a high-profile tag partner to face Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a big match, potentially at All In 2025. And who better than Bryan Danielson?
Bryan Danielson on the possibility of his in-ring return
Back in December 2024, Bryan Danielson opened up on whether he will be returning to in-ring competition after full-time retirement. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, The American Dragon said that he is trying to avoid a neck surgery, and the chances of his return are 50-50:
"If I had to guess right now, I would say it's 50/50 if I'll ever (wrestle again). And you know what, I'm okay with that. I loved the time I got to spend doing this, but I also love what I'm doing now, so."
Henceforth, it will be interesting to see if The American Dragon will return to the ring heading into AEW All In Texas 2025.