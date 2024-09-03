Following first match in 13 years, Nigel McGuinness names AEW champion, NJPW megastar, and WWE Hall of Famer as potential opponents

Nigel McGuinness made his return to the ring in almost 13 years at AEW All In 2024. The 48-year-old was a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match and had interactions with several top stars. Now, he's expressed interest in continuing to wrestle, and he's got his eye on Bryan Danielson, Zack Sabre Jr., and Adam Copeland.

McGuinness hung up his boots back in 2011 due to health issues, but his fans have long hoped to see him compete once again. There's special interest in the British star facing off with Bryan Danielson, whom she shares a rivalry with from the commentary booth on AEW television.

The ROH legend wasn't able to wrestle The American Dragon at All In 2024, but he might still get the opportunity. Speaking to Raj Prashad of Uproxx Sports, Nigel McGuinness revealed that he's interested in returning to the ring once again, and he's intrigued by possible matches with Danielson, NJPW megastar Zack Sabre Jr., and WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland:

"Bryan’s certainly head of line," said McGuinness. "Because of our history, there’s so much emotion tied up in a match with him. Zack Sabre Jr. would be a dream match. Adam Copeland, he’s got another of those ‘broken bones.’ There are so many great talents, Lee Moriarty has been gracious enough to get in the ring with me before the shows at Collision, and that’s helped me a great deal."

Nigel McGuinness comments on his return to the ring at AEW All In 2024

Fans in London exploded with cheers when Nigel McGuinness shockingly entered the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In 2024. Although he wasn't able to get his hands on Bryan Danielson, the 48-year-old tangled with some of the top stars in wrestling during the match.

It was a surreal moment for McGuinness, who recently revealed that his dream of competing at Wembley had been 32 years in the making. In an AEW digital exclusive, the British star spoke candidly about returning to the ring:

"What you saw tonight was a long time coming, you know what I mean? 13 years since I was in the ring and 32 years since I was in this stadium and first had that dream, and that epiphany that somehow I was going to be a professional wrestler. And there was a good portion of my life, after I had retired 13 years ago, that I just had to put that to bed, you know? You get some things, and you have to look at the positives, and you know, when we first found out we were coming to Wembley and that was a possibility, you know, like I said, what you saw tonight was only a short part of it," he said.

Nigel McGuinness has become one of the most popular commentators on AEW TV. It's unclear what the future holds for the veteran, but many fans are still hoping to see him compete again.

