Bryan Danielson's stunning return could force AEW to sign 19-year wrestling veteran

Bryan Danielson's stunning return to AEW has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. His appearance has certainly left fans wondering what could be next for the promotion. It may just force them to sign a 19-year wrestling veteran. The wrestler in question is none other than Kota Ibushi.

After Bryan Danielson made a surprise appearance at the end of Kenny Omega's match against Jeff Cobb on Dynamite, fans are wondering what his future holds for AEW. Rumors suggest that Tony Khan is in talks with Kota Ibushi, Omega's former tag team partner, could lead to the promotion signing of another veteran wrestler.

In Japan, Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega were known as the "Golden Lovers" and achieved great success as a team. If Ibushi were to join the Tony Khan-led promotion, it could create an interesting dynamic. He could team up with the Elite to take on the Blackpool Combat Club.

gifadamus @istomatoafruit Why must AEW tease us with Kota Ibushi? Why must AEW tease us with Kota Ibushi? 😭 https://t.co/Achn0m2H1p

AEW requires fresh talent on their roster due to Matt Jackson's injury, and the addition of a Kota Ibushi could be what the promotion needs to maintain its achievements.

The Elite might also benefit from a 19-year wrestling veteran's involvement. By including Ibushi in the ongoing feud between the Blackpool Combat Club, it could bring a new element to the narrative.

Kota Ibushi talks about what would it take for him to sign with AEW

Tony Khan has been successful in signing many wrestlers from WWE and independent wrestling circuits.

In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi stated the conditions on which he would agree to a deal with Tony Khan. He proposed to participate in the company for one week per month until his wrestling school in Japan is established.

"In the case of a contract with All Elite Wrestling, I would like to sign a contract with AEW that I will participate in for about a week every month until the basic foundation of the dojo is solidified," Ibushi said. [H/T Fightful]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



Until the basic foundation of the dojo is solidified”



- Kota Ibushi

"In the case of a contract with AEW, I would like to sign a contract with AEW that I will participate in for about a week every month Until the basic foundation of the dojo is solidified"- Kota Ibushi(via @PuroresuFlow)

There have been rumors that former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi might join the Jacksonville-based promotion. The rumors started due to his past relationship with Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

