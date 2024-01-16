Buddy Matthews’ wife - Is the AEW star married? Dating life and relationship explored

Buddy Matthews is a former WWE Superstar who has been signed to AEW since 2022. He is currently a member of the House of Black stable along with Brody King, Malakai Black, and Julia Hart.

During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, the 35-year-old star worked as Buddy Murphy and was known for agility and modified moves. He is also a former Cruiserweight Champion. Many fans wonder whether the charming wrestler is married or not.

To answer, Buddy Matthews is not; he is engaged to WWE's Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Reportedly dating since 2020, the couple announced their engagement in August 2023.

They may work in different promotions, but that hasn't separated these two adorable stars.

Before Ripley, Matthews dated Alexa Bliss. They got engaged but called it off in September 2018. Both have remained friends.

Rhea Ripley reveals if Buddy Matthews will rejoin WWE in the future

Buddy Matthews joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2013 and left it in 2021. He made his AEW debut in February 2022 and aligned with House of Black. While he has signed with WWE's rival promotion, his fiancee Rhea is still with the Stamford-based promotion.

While speaking to Gery Roif, the Women's World Champion was asked if the 35-year-old could rejoin WWE in the future, and she said that it might happen.

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," she said.

Rhea Ripley has been dominating the entire women's division since she became the champion at WrestleMania 39.

