Charlotte Flair needs this man in her corner against Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley's recent announcement on WWE RAW to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 has sent waves across the pro-wrestling community. However, Ripley is expected to have a slight edge in the match due to the support of Dominik Mysterio. This begs the question of whether Flair should also look for similar assistance before the fight.

While Charlotte Flair has remarkable skill in the ring, the involvement of another Judgment Day member at ringside may tip the scales in Ripley's favor. However, if Charlotte also had her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo, in her corner, he would be able to prevent any tricks that Dominik may have up his sleeve.

Andrade El Idolo is currently signed to AEW. He has been absent for a considerable stretch of time, with his last All Elite match being at the All Out pay-per-view last year. This has prompted fans to question whether he will eventually return to WWE in the future.

If Andrade does return to the Stamford-based Promotion, WrestleMania 39 would be a viable choice for him to reveal his return as he came to assist Charlotte.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair provided an update about Andrade El Idolo's recovery

The La Faccion Ingobrenable member apparently suffered an injury during a trios match with the Elite last year, which he is yet to fully recover from.

In a recent edition of Ric Flair's podcast, To Be The Man, he revealed that Andrade was training hard to prepare for his return.

"I haven’t talked to him [Andrade El Idolo] in a couple of weeks, so I don’t know exactly what the time frame is, but I know they’re training like hell. I know for a while Manny could only train with one arm, but he kept working his legs and everything," said Ric Flair. [H/T WrestleTalk]

You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xDwrZhEUJF

While it remains to be seen exactly when Andrade will return to action, fans can expect to see him back sooner rather than later.

