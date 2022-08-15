"Screw this guy" - Chris Jericho recalls an infuriating incident involving WWE legend

Chris Jericho recently discussed his real-life heat with one of his former opponents during their WWE tenures.

The Wizard is currently enjoying what seems to be his umpteenth career renaissance after delivering a memorable performance against Jon Moxley on last week's Dynamite. Despite a valiant effort by Jericho, the Interim AEW World Champion retained his title in a hard-hitting contest.

On the most recent episode of Talk is Jericho, the former AEW World Champion was joined by the legendary Goldberg, and the two recalled their backstage issues in WWE.

"I was leaning into it too. 'Screw this guy, he's angry at me, I'll be angry at him. I'm really going to go for it with Greenberg' and all that stuff. I set myself up for it too. It was a strong move, but there was no maliciousness in it at all," Jericho said.

Jericho also highlighted that his real-life animosity with The Icon made their on-screen rivalry all the more realistic.

"I think I even said, 'pick me up and throw me into the guard rail a couple of times.' We were doing business out there and sometimes when you have that real life animosity in the back, it leads to realism on screen that translates." (H/T: Fightful)

Goldberg last competed inside the ring at the Elimination Chamber event in February 2022. He unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the latter's world title at the show.

Missed the latest AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show results via this link.

Former WWE Manager Jim Cornette believes that Chris Jericho might be aiming to re-enter the AEW World Championship scene

It's been over two years since Chris Jericho reigned as the AEW World Champion. Since then, the veteran has mainly been involved in some significant non-title feuds on the company's programming. However, according to Jim Cornette's keen observation, that could change soon.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend assessed Jericho's pre-Dynamite promo.

"It wasn't a bad promo that Jericho did. But I think was he trying to jockey himself into position, to say that 'I'm challenging for the real world title.' So maybe Jericho wants to insert and insinuate himself into that picture, thinking he'll get more pay-per-view Main Event timeout a bit if he's involved in that picture?" Cornette said. (00:48 onward).

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune into TBS NOW to watch AEW Dynamite "Be careful what you ask for Mox!" - #Lionheart Chris Jericho before his #AEW Interim World Championship match against Jon Moxley TONIGHT at #AEW Dynamite: Quake by the LakeTune into TBS NOW to watch AEW Dynamite "Be careful what you ask for Mox!" - #Lionheart Chris Jericho before his #AEW Interim World Championship match against Jon Moxley TONIGHT at #AEWDynamite: Quake by the LakeTune into TBS NOW to watch AEW Dynamite https://t.co/Ajgo4uNv2U

The Wizard notably suffered a jarring injury during last week's Dynamite, forcing him to get seven stitches. Fans will have to wait and see if he can bounce back on Wednesday night.

Do you want to see Chris Jericho challenge for the world title? Sound off in the comments section below.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh