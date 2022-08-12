Chris Jericho reportedly injured after his match against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho reportedly sustained another injury during his brutal contest with Jon Moxley during AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake.

Jericho brought back his 'Lionheart' gimmick in his bid to lift the AEW World title for the second time in the main event of Dynamite this past week.

The challenger entered the contest with a pre-existing injury, having broken his nose against Eddie Kingston in their 'Barbed Wire Everywhere' match at AEW: Fyter Fest a few weeks ago.

However, in an update reported by Fightful Select, Jericho added another gruesome injury to the list when he was busted open the hard way.

It has been said that the WWE legend is fine but requires seven stitches to close the wound. It can be expected that he may take a break from the in-ring competition until his wound heals.

Jericho was unsuccessful in his bid, forced to submit to a rear choke while bleeding profusely. In the aftermath, CM Punk made his return from injury to clear the invading Jericho Appreciation Society, which sought to avenge their leader.

Chris Jericho addressed AEW fans following the bloody bout

Chris Jericho posted an update to Facebook following his brutal title bout, including a picture of the gash above his brow line.

He acknowledged Moxley as the better man, albeit by a hair. The self-proclaimed sports entertainer also declared he was a "f**king great" professional wrestler and said the title match stoked the fires of his passion. He further promised there would be more to come.

"I went to war last night and I almost won. Kudos to @jonmoxley ….he was the better man, by a hair, tonight. But that match and that loss only stoked the fires of my passions even Hotter! I AM A PRO WRESTLER…and A PRETTY F**KING GREAT ONE. So much more to come…."

Although his involvement in AEW All Out pay-per-view hasn't been confirmed, Jericho's stablemate Sammy Guevara looks set to go to war with arch-rival Eddie Kingston.

Guevara was instrumental in Jericho's victory over the Mad King, who will now seek revenge on the Spanish God at the upcoming event.

