Chris Jericho to replace Big Bill with 6 ft 5 star as part of The Learning Tree in AEW? Looking at the chances

AEW veteran Chris Jericho has been highly upset with his 'Learning Tree' cohorts, Big Bill and Bryan Keith. This scenario could see him replacing the six-foot-five-inch giant with another rising star on the block.

The star in question is Von Wagner. The former ROH World Champion formed the 'Learning Tree' faction in 2024 with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The stable had been dominant for a few months. Lately, though, things have not been going Jericho's way, and he is also seeing his cohorts not live up to their full potential, especially Big Bill.

On the other hand, Von Wagner made waves during his stint in WWE. He was released from the company last year and recently made his debut in AEW in a segment as a security guard and then in a Ring of Honor event before Collision last week under the ring name Cal Bloom.

With tensions brewing in the Learning Tree faction, there is a chance that Big Bill might leave the stable and embark on a run as a solo performer if Tony Khan plans to push him to the main event scene. Von Wagner could fill the void that he would leave in Jericho's faction.

The young star could benefit from being under the tutelage of a veteran like Chris Jericho. He could gain more attention and make a place for himself on the All Elite roster while proving to be an asset for The Learning Tree himself.

Chris Jericho's altercation with a young fan on AEW TV did not sit well with a WWE Hall of Famer

Chris Jericho recently had an interesting altercation with a young fan on AEW Dynamite. The fan did not back down from The Ocho and did not even hesitate to use profanity against Jericho. This did not sit well with WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who did not appreciate the fan's behavior towards Chris Jericho.

"Ya that's not hilarious. Come on man, you got a what, an 8-year-old kid out telling a grown man to go F himself? I mean the father of the kid was standing right next to him... My bad, my bad, that might not have been his father. We don't know but, come on man." [From 1:04 onwards]

As Chris Jericho continues to be a prominent presence in All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

