5 highlights from Chris Jericho's AEW career so far - First faction of his career, Role in breaking open the Forbidden Door

AEW star Chris Jericho is a bonafide legend in pro wrestling. He has been a mainstay in the industry for the past 30 years, performing for myriad promotions in countless cities and countries across the globe.

Having amassed a resume of championships unmatched by most modern performers, he has done, quite literally, everything there is to do in sports entertainment. Jericho's longevity in the business borders on the immortal and his legacy is well secured.

This past week is the 20 year anniversary of WWE Vengeance 2001, where Y2J beat Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock to become the Undisputed Champion. If it was anyone else, that would have been the pinnacle of their career.

But at 51 years old, The Demo God is unsatisfied as he continues to create new firsts, now a veteran face of All Elite Wrestling. In a recent interview with Newsweek, the Demo God opened up about the risk factors involved in AEW's early days.

"There was a risk at first.When I first came here it wasn't safe. We didn't know what to expect and I was the biggest name on the roster. I feel like the company very much was on my back to start. I knew right away that my mission was to make stars or at least get people to get to know some of these guys right out of the gate," said Jericho.

Thanks to his name value, Chris Jericho gave AEW a fighting chance from the onset. Here are 5 highlights from his time with the company so far.

#5 He became the first AEW World Champion

Chris Jericho became AEW's first big signing in 2019 when the promotion was still in its infancy. As a former WWE Superstar and legend, all eyes were on him to help the company succeed. He also main evented AEW's very first PPV against another name, EVP Kenny Omega, and then battled 'Hangman' Adam Page at All Out for the chance to become the very first AEW World Champion.

One Judas Effect later and Jericho was crowned the inaugural title holder. He also famously cut an epic backstage promo after the match, which gave birth to 'A Little Bit Of The Bubbly' and countless memes. But that night in Chicago, history was made.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh B