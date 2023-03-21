Chris Jericho could turn babyface if 5-time WWE World Champion returns to AEW 

While the former AEW World Champion is one of the most villainous heels at the moment, there is one particular former WWE Superstar whose return could make Chris Jericho turn over a new leaf.

The superstar in question is none other than Paul Wight (fka Big Show), who made his All Elite debut back in 2021. Despite his considerable experience, he has only wrestled a select few matches in Tony Khan's promotion, leaning more into a commentary role on the Dark show tapings.

However, the world's biggest athlete has recently stated that he is gearing up for an in-ring return. Naturally, the question of his storyline future has piqued interest in the pro-wrestling community.

Interestingly, Chris Jericho has filed for a trademark for 'Jeri-Show.' The name was used for a rather short-lived tag team he was a part of with Paul Wight in WWE. In light of the evidence, it certainly seems probable that the two could team up in the future.

Given Jericho's tendency to switch things up frequently, his alliance with Wight could also imply a break-up of the Jericho Appreciation society. With Wight on his side, the Ocho would have the physical prowess to go up against all the other members of the JAS.

The former WWE Superstar has some specific AEW opponents in mind

While it is unclear when Paul Wight will make his AEW return, he has already commented on his potential adversaries in the ring.

In an interview with MetroUK, the former world champion named the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions as the talents he would like to face upon his return.

"They're a couple of little smart a**es right now," Wight said. "Down the road, I wanna compete against them at least so I can chop the hell out of them. It needs to happen. They're incredibly athletic. They have a bright future." (H/T : MetroUK)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Paul Wight.

