Christian Cage to introduce WWE legend as Adam Copeland's replacement on AEW Dynamite? Analyzing the chances

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 30, 2025 02:32 GMT
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage reunited a few weeks ago [Image Credit: AEW's X]

AEW star Adam Copeland has taken a hiatus from AEW due to a major reason. At All Out: Toronto, Christian Cage and the Rated-R Superstar defeated FTR. To stop Stokely Hathaway's shenanigans, Adam's wife, Beth Phoenix, made her AEW debut. After the bout, FTR attacked Beth and Cage. Adam had to watch the beatdown as he was handcuffed to the ropes.

After their bout, the former TNT Champion was seen talking to the Patriarch. Copeland said that he was unsure how Beth was doing and therefore had to take a leave for his family. While Adam Copeland has temporarily left, FTR and even the Matriarchy have unfinished business with Christian Cage. The latter is in great danger and might need help while the Rated-R Superstar is away.

The Patriarch could bring back his former Brood teammate, Gangrel, in the picture. The latter was Cage and Cope's stablemate in WWE. He made his AEW debut a long time ago. Fans loved him in his previous appearances. The duo could have another match with FTR in the coming weeks until Copeland returns.

WWE veteran on facing Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

The Hardy Boys have faced the duo Cage and Cope multiple times in global sports entertainment. Now that the latter two have reunited, Matt Hardy talked about a potential match with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt claimed that he would not reject the idea of facing the two veterans.

"I am not opposed to it, I don't know if I would even want to brand it as that because we might f**k ourselves because I think there are opportunities for matches between The Hardys versus Edge and Christian. As far as doing something in AEW with them, I would never say never. Who knows? You know, it is what it is, and I would never say never," he said.

It remains to be seen when Adam Copeland will return to AEW.

Tejas Pagare

Edited by Angana Roy
