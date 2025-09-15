WWE legend shows interest in one final match against Cope and Christian Cage in AEW: "Never say never"

The Hardy Boyz consist of former WWE and AEW stars, Jeff and Matt Hardy. The brothers are currently signed to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where they are the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions.Jeff and Matt Hardy are a legendary duo. They have had immensely successful solo careers. As a tag team, they have held numerous titles across various promotions. They are best known for their time in World Wrestling Entertainment, where they held the tag team title multiple times. Their rivalry with Edge (now known as Adam Copeland) and Christian Cage during their WWE run is highly revered. Copeland and Cage are currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.On a recent episode of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that he is not ruling out one last Hardy Boyz vs. Copeland &amp; Cage match. The Broken One also said that he and his brother could someday return to AEW to face them.&quot;Well, I don't think a last match ever is of interest right now because we're not putting a timetable on that, as far as having a match with Edge and Christian (...) I am not opposed to it, I don't know if I would even want to brand it as that because we might f**k ourselves because I think there are opportunities for matches between The Hardys versus Edge and Christian. As far as doing something in AEW with them, I would never say never. Who knows? You know, it is what it is, and I would never say never,&quot; said the veteran. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will lock horns with FTR at AEW All Out 2025.Accomplishments of former WWE star Matt Hardy View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn World Wrestling Entertainment, Matt Hardy held the ECW Championship once, the United States Championship once, the European Championship once, and many more titles. He held the tag team title with his brother, MVP, and Bray Wyatt.He is also a former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Currently aged 50, he shows no signs of slowing down. Only time will tell what the future holds for the WWE legend.