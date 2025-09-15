AEW threatens to fine top stars just days ahead of All Out 2025 

AEW is hosting All Out 2025 on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The preparation for this pay-per-view has been immaculate so far, and fans are expecting a flawless show. At All Out, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are going to lock horns with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). There is immense hatred between the two teams, and their bout has the potential to be a showstealer. Before meeting on the battlefield, they are going to come face-to-face one last time on this Wednesday's September to Remember three-hour special. Interestingly, a few hours ago, All Elite Wrestling's X handle made an important announcement.AEW announced that CnC and FTR are not allowed to lay hands on each other before their All Out match. If they do not abide by the rules, they pay heavy fines.&quot;#AEW September to Remember 3-Hours LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on TBS + HBO Max Wednesday, 9/17 Heavy fines are in order if there is ANY physicality DAYS ahead of their match at #AEWAllOut, when @Christian4Peeps + @RatedRCope meet @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR Face-To-Face, THIS WEDNESDAY!&quot;AEW All Out 2025 match cardEleven matches have been announced for All Out so far, with one of them scheduled to take place during the zero hour. Toni Storm and &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page will put their respective titles on the line, and TBS Champion Mercedes Moné might get dethroned.Here is the match card for the show:Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho - TBS Championship matchThe Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and GOA (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)&quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher - World Championship matchKazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada or The Beast Mortos - Unified Championship three-way matchEddie Kingston vs. Big BillBrodido (Brody King and Bandido) (c) vs. 3 opponents TBD - World Tag Team Championship four-way Ladder match&quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla - Women's World ChampionshipJon Moxley vs. Darby Allin - Coffin matchMJF vs. Mark Briscoe - Tables 'n' Thumbtacks matchAdam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (with Stokely)Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) - Eight-woman tornado tailgate brawl (zero hour)WWE is hosting Wrestlepalooza on the same day as All Out. Hopefully, Tony Khan is prepared for this cross-promotional battle.