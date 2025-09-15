AEW threatens to fine top stars just days ahead of All Out 2025 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Sep 15, 2025 08:27 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President. (Image via AEW YouTube)

AEW is hosting All Out 2025 on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The preparation for this pay-per-view has been immaculate so far, and fans are expecting a flawless show.

Ad

At All Out, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are going to lock horns with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). There is immense hatred between the two teams, and their bout has the potential to be a showstealer. Before meeting on the battlefield, they are going to come face-to-face one last time on this Wednesday's September to Remember three-hour special. Interestingly, a few hours ago, All Elite Wrestling's X handle made an important announcement.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

AEW announced that CnC and FTR are not allowed to lay hands on each other before their All Out match. If they do not abide by the rules, they pay heavy fines.

"#AEW September to Remember 3-Hours LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on TBS + HBO Max Wednesday, 9/17 Heavy fines are in order if there is ANY physicality DAYS ahead of their match at #AEWAllOut, when @Christian4Peeps + @RatedRCope meet @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR Face-To-Face, THIS WEDNESDAY!"
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

AEW All Out 2025 match card

Eleven matches have been announced for All Out so far, with one of them scheduled to take place during the zero hour. Toni Storm and "Hangman" Adam Page will put their respective titles on the line, and TBS Champion Mercedes Moné might get dethroned.

Here is the match card for the show:

  • Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho - TBS Championship match
  • The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and GOA (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)
  • "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher - World Championship match
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Máscara Dorada or The Beast Mortos - Unified Championship three-way match
  • Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill
  • Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) (c) vs. 3 opponents TBD - World Tag Team Championship four-way Ladder match
  • "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla - Women's World Championship
  • Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin - Coffin match
  • MJF vs. Mark Briscoe - Tables 'n' Thumbtacks match
  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (with Stokely)
  • Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) - Eight-woman tornado tailgate brawl (zero hour)

WWE is hosting Wrestlepalooza on the same day as All Out. Hopefully, Tony Khan is prepared for this cross-promotional battle.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications