Major AEW name teases kicking out a member from his faction

One of AEW's up-and-coming heels has experienced a meteoric rise over the past year, especially since he joined one of the company's most dangerous factions. The star in question, Kyle Fletcher, has now teased potentially ejecting a stable-mate during a recent interview ahead of his upcoming title match.

The Protostar made a clear statement about his intentions when he viciously attacked both Adam Page and Kenny Omega after the All-Star 8-person tag bout on the September 3 edition of Dynamite. The assault has seemingly put The Cleaner on the shelf for the time being, and also prompted Fletcher to demand an AEW World Championship bout against The Hangman last weekend.

Page accepted Kyle's challenge this week, but under a specific condition, agreeing to put his title on the line at All Out : Toronto if Fletcher agreed to leave his Don Callis Family stable-mates in the back for the matchup, which the latter assented to. The Invisible Hand's faction has grown in strength considerably over the past year, although during a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, the reigning TNT Champion hinted at an imminent expulsion, suggesting that someone from the group could be kicked out soon, and that he could be the one pulling the trigger.

“I think at this point I’m gonna be the one kicking someone out. I don’t know who it is but it feels like it might be coming pretty soon honestly.”

Fletcher also commented on his relationship with Don Callis, and sharing a group chat with his many teammates:

“My relationship with Don now is great, we talk all the time, we text all the time, he always helps out with promos or matches or whatever. He always has little tidbits to throw me... The other guys in the family as well, we have a big group chat and stuff, we have to work together all the time. It’s honestly 50 numbers in there, I don’t have any of them saved.” [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Fletcher had joined the Callis Family back in October, 2023.

Kyle Fletcher's message after AEW All Out announcement

After both champion and challenger reached their agreement this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling officially announced that Hangman Adam Page will defend his AEW World Title against Kyle Fletcher this month at All Out 2025. The Aussie Arrow took to X/Twitter shortly afterwards to send a message ahead of his pay-per-view showdown with The Cowboy, suggesting that he is ready to fulfill his destiny of becoming World Champion.

"destiny awaits those brave enough to chase it," wrote Fletcher.

AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher @kylefletcherpro destiny awaits those brave enough to chase it

It remains to be seen if Kyle Fletcher will be able to unseat Hangman Page as AEW's top dog at All Out.

