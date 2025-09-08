Christian Cage makes huge claim about his AEW career

Christian Cage has been signed with AEW since 2021. The Patriarch has now reflected on and voiced his assessment of his run so far in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Christian Cage made his All Elite Wrestling debut at Revolution 2021, and has been one of the company's greatest on-screen assets since then. Despite arriving initially as a heroic veteran, the erstwhile Captain Charisma soon turned to the dark side after his betrayal of Jungle Boy in 2022. He then founded The Patriarchy alongside Luchasaurus, who helped him to maintain his status as the so-called &quot;Face of TNT&quot;. Christian's group later saw the addition of Nick and Shayna Wayne and Kip Sabian, although the latter turned on him and ejected him from the faction at All In : Texas. This led to Cage's reunion with his former friend and tag partner Adam Copeland. The legendary duo defeated Killswitch and &quot;Superbad&quot; Sabian at Forbidden Door, and are scheduled to take on FTR at All Out : Toronto. During a recent interview with Raj Prashad for Uncrowned, Christian discussed how wrestlers over 50 are rarely able to reinvent themselves the way he had, a fact that motivates him to continue performing in the squared circle. &quot;You don't typically see it happening with people that are around the 50-year-old age, completely becoming something, this fresh entity. But I'm not like anybody else. And that's why it works, because I don't feel like I'm 50 when I'm in the ring or 51. If I couldn't do what I did at the level that I did it, then I wouldn't even be in the ring.&quot;The Instant Classic furthermore claimed that his AEW run has been the best of his career, stating: &quot;This is, without a doubt, the greatest, the best run. Did I see it happening this late? No, but it did. And like I said, when I got my career back after being gone for seven years, I wasn't coming back to do the greatest hits tour. I was coming back to be the best. And that's the kind of standards that I hold myself to. Anything less than that, you would not see me step foot in that ring.”It remains to be seen if Copeland and Cage will be able to defeat Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on their home-soil later this month. Christian Cage and Adam Copeland were involved in a brawl last week on AEW DynamiteAdam Copeland was set to address the crowd last week on the September 3 edition of Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, The Rated-R Superstar was jumped by FTR, who ambushed the Hall of Famer until Christian Cage arrived to even the odds. Wrestlers and security personnel had to rush out to disrupt the melee, leading to Dax and Cash planting a local talent with a spike piledriver. FTR attacks Adam Copeland [Source: AEW on YouTube]Whether the so-called &quot;Living Legend Killers&quot; will be able to keep their promise and end Copeland and Cage's careers at AEW All Out remains to be seen.