  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Christian Cage makes huge claim about his AEW career

Christian Cage makes huge claim about his AEW career

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 08, 2025 01:06 GMT
Former TNT Champion, Christian Cage [Image Credits: AEW
Former TNT Champion, Christian Cage [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Christian Cage has been signed with AEW since 2021. The Patriarch has now reflected on and voiced his assessment of his run so far in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Ad

Christian Cage made his All Elite Wrestling debut at Revolution 2021, and has been one of the company's greatest on-screen assets since then. Despite arriving initially as a heroic veteran, the erstwhile Captain Charisma soon turned to the dark side after his betrayal of Jungle Boy in 2022. He then founded The Patriarchy alongside Luchasaurus, who helped him to maintain his status as the so-called "Face of TNT".

Christian's group later saw the addition of Nick and Shayna Wayne and Kip Sabian, although the latter turned on him and ejected him from the faction at All In : Texas. This led to Cage's reunion with his former friend and tag partner Adam Copeland. The legendary duo defeated Killswitch and "Superbad" Sabian at Forbidden Door, and are scheduled to take on FTR at All Out : Toronto. During a recent interview with Raj Prashad for Uncrowned, Christian discussed how wrestlers over 50 are rarely able to reinvent themselves the way he had, a fact that motivates him to continue performing in the squared circle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You don't typically see it happening with people that are around the 50-year-old age, completely becoming something, this fresh entity. But I'm not like anybody else. And that's why it works, because I don't feel like I'm 50 when I'm in the ring or 51. If I couldn't do what I did at the level that I did it, then I wouldn't even be in the ring."
Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

The Instant Classic furthermore claimed that his AEW run has been the best of his career, stating:

"This is, without a doubt, the greatest, the best run. Did I see it happening this late? No, but it did. And like I said, when I got my career back after being gone for seven years, I wasn't coming back to do the greatest hits tour. I was coming back to be the best. And that's the kind of standards that I hold myself to. Anything less than that, you would not see me step foot in that ring.”
Ad
Ad

It remains to be seen if Copeland and Cage will be able to defeat Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on their home-soil later this month.

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland were involved in a brawl last week on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland was set to address the crowd last week on the September 3 edition of Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, The Rated-R Superstar was jumped by FTR, who ambushed the Hall of Famer until Christian Cage arrived to even the odds. Wrestlers and security personnel had to rush out to disrupt the melee, leading to Dax and Cash planting a local talent with a spike piledriver.

Ad
FTR attacks Adam Copeland [Source: AEW on YouTube]
FTR attacks Adam Copeland [Source: AEW on YouTube]

Whether the so-called "Living Legend Killers" will be able to keep their promise and end Copeland and Cage's careers at AEW All Out remains to be seen.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications