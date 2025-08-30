  • home icon
  Adam Copeland and Christian Cage duo gets a new name ahead of AEW All Out

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage duo gets a new name ahead of AEW All Out

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 30, 2025 11:17 GMT
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

The legendary duo of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage received high praise from a former AEW champion ahead of his clash with the veterans alongside his tag partner. The star in question, Dax Harwood, is one half of FTR along with Cash Wheeler.

After rescuing The Rated-R Superstar from The Top Guys and mending fences with his best-friend-turned-bitter-rival some time earlier, The Patriarch revealed that he and Cope had agreed to join forces to help each other with their respective enemies - namely, The Matriarchy, comprising of Nick Wayne, Shayne Wayne and Kip Sabian, and the trio of FTR and Stokely. The erstwhile Edge and Christian officially reunited as a team at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, where they defeated "Superbad" Sabian and the returning Killswitch.

Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, The Ultimate Opportunist and The Instant Classic got the drop on Harwood and Wheeler, and challenged the former World Tag Team Champions to a match at All Out 2025. Dax the Axe recently took to X/Twitter to hype up FTR's much-anticipated clash against Copeland and Cage at the upcoming pay-per-view. He also seemingly voiced his respect for the veteran tag team, rightfully dubbing them "pioneers".

"Pioneers vs Architects Two Teams. Two Eras. One Legacy. Copeland & Cage vs FTR." - wrote Harwood.

Check out Dax Harwood's tweet below:

It remains to be seen if Cope and Christian will be able to overcome The Living Legend Killers next month.

FTR were involved in a title match at AEW Forbidden Door

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were in action this past Sunday at Forbidden Door. The duo were involved in a three-way battle for the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Titles, also featuring the fan-favorite team of Bandido and Brody King and the defending champions, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.

In an unexpected turn of events, The Hurt Syndicate members were taken out during the match by Ricochet and GOA, leaving FTR and Brodido to decide the fate of the belts. Ultimately, it was the Hounds of Hell member and the ROH World Champion who emerged victorious and walked out of the O2 Arena with the tag titles.

New AEW World Tag Team Champions, Brodido [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]
New AEW World Tag Team Champions, Brodido [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen if the winners of FTR vs Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will be the next team to challenge Brodido for their newly-won championships.

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
